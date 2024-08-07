SignalsSections
Limadijaya Suhendra

Beyond Treasure

Limadijaya Suhendra
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 73%
FXView-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
615
Profit Trades:
486 (79.02%)
Loss Trades:
129 (20.98%)
Best trade:
19.50 USD
Worst trade:
-24.93 USD
Gross Profit:
788.00 USD (64 191 pips)
Gross Loss:
-443.62 USD (30 924 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (13.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.70 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
43.48%
Max deposit load:
124.51%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.94
Long Trades:
300 (48.78%)
Short Trades:
315 (51.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-3.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-32.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.76%
Annual Forecast:
49.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.95 USD
Maximal:
69.65 USD (9.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.42% (69.65 USD)
By Equity:
96.07% (480.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 425
GBPUSD 75
AUDUSD 60
USDCHF 42
USDJPY 13
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 278
GBPUSD 66
AUDUSD 40
USDCHF 20
USDJPY -59
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 27K
GBPUSD 4.7K
AUDUSD 3.2K
USDCHF 2.5K
USDJPY -4.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.50 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXView-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
2.00 × 34
LandPrime-Live1
3.33 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 36
5.00 × 1
FXGiantsBM-Real6
8.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 41
10.00 × 1
InstaForex-Europe.com
11.24 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 29
12.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.10 19:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 08:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 06:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.04 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.61% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 11:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.28 14:03
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 297 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.23 02:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.21 11:47
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 290 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.11 03:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 16:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.08 07:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.11 07:14
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 06:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 00:33
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.05 20:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.05 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.