- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
633
Profit Trades:
312 (49.28%)
Loss Trades:
321 (50.71%)
Best trade:
1 893.25 USD
Worst trade:
-836.75 USD
Gross Profit:
37 885.67 USD (283 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 021.46 USD (239 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (722.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 582.78 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
41.60%
Max deposit load:
49.64%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
531 (83.89%)
Short Trades:
102 (16.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
9.26 USD
Average Profit:
121.43 USD
Average Loss:
-99.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 227.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 227.77 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.51%
Annual Forecast:
-6.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.75 USD
Maximal:
2 367.67 USD (2.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.29% (2 371.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.76% (815.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|206
|GDAXI
|183
|USDJPY
|82
|WS30
|61
|GBPUSD
|41
|SP500
|20
|EURUSD
|20
|UK100
|11
|NZDUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|2.2K
|GDAXI
|2K
|USDJPY
|-264
|WS30
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|SP500
|83
|EURUSD
|-59
|UK100
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-161
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|41K
|GDAXI
|18K
|USDJPY
|-4.6K
|WS30
|319
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|SP500
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|-500
|UK100
|674
|NZDUSD
|-1.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 893.25 USD
Worst trade: -837 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +722.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 227.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.30 × 10
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.55 × 11
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 134
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.67 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.02 × 383
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.69 × 2106
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.10 × 21
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.56 × 16
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.67 × 3
presentation of Automated Trading Signals by AutomaticTrading
At AutomaticTrading, we are dedicated to providing advanced and reliable automated trading solutions. We are pleased to offer three extraordinary Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to meet the needs of demanding and sophisticated traders:
QuantDaxPro
Discover QuantDaxPro, our automated bot specialized in the German DAX index. Based on volatility and price, this EA has been rigorously stress tested using advanced quantitative software and proven effective in the real market. Configurable and customizable, QuantDaxPro allows you to adjust trading, lot and schedule parameters, providing an adaptable and precise trading experience.
QuantNasdaqPro
With QuantNasdaqPro, we offer you a trading strategy designed specifically for the Nasdaq index on a H1 timeframe. Tested and recommended by experts, this strategy relies on volatility and price changes to provide accurate signals that maximize profits. Configurable and flexible, QuantNasdaqPro allows you to adapt trading to your specific needs, ensuring an efficient and profitable trading experience.
SchermanActionPro
We are proud to present SchermanActionPro, the trading bot based on the strategies of renowned trader Ivan Scherman. With a focus on price action and backed by multiple awards, this EA is fully customizable and features a wide range of configurable options, from indicators and lots to trading hours and entry and exit filters. SchermanActionPro is designed to provide optimal performance on the SP500 Index on a daily timeframe, with a recommended minimum deposit of $1000.
Common Features
Total Configurability: Adjust parameters such as averages, candles, lots, ATR levels and Spread.
Trading Flexibility: Choose from multiple profit-taking options, stop losses and lotting strategies.
Protection and Control: Advanced functionalities to manage risks, including trailing stop, break even, and mobile notifications.
Recommendations for use
Indices: German DAX, Nasdaq, SP500
Deadlines: H1 (QuantDaxPro and QuantNasdaqPro), D1 (SchermanActionPro)
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Account Type: With low spreads (ECN, Raw or Razor)
Visit us at www.automatictrading.net for more details and to start improving your trading experience with our automated signals.
We wish you much success in your operation!
At AutomaticTrading, we are committed to providing the best tools and strategies to help you achieve your trading goals. However, remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. We recommend that you always carry out exhaustive tests on demo accounts and trade on real accounts responsibly.
At AutomaticTrading, we are dedicated to providing advanced and reliable automated trading solutions. We are pleased to offer three extraordinary Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to meet the needs of demanding and sophisticated traders:
QuantDaxPro
Discover QuantDaxPro, our automated bot specialized in the German DAX index. Based on volatility and price, this EA has been rigorously stress tested using advanced quantitative software and proven effective in the real market. Configurable and customizable, QuantDaxPro allows you to adjust trading, lot and schedule parameters, providing an adaptable and precise trading experience.
QuantNasdaqPro
With QuantNasdaqPro, we offer you a trading strategy designed specifically for the Nasdaq index on a H1 timeframe. Tested and recommended by experts, this strategy relies on volatility and price changes to provide accurate signals that maximize profits. Configurable and flexible, QuantNasdaqPro allows you to adapt trading to your specific needs, ensuring an efficient and profitable trading experience.
SchermanActionPro
We are proud to present SchermanActionPro, the trading bot based on the strategies of renowned trader Ivan Scherman. With a focus on price action and backed by multiple awards, this EA is fully customizable and features a wide range of configurable options, from indicators and lots to trading hours and entry and exit filters. SchermanActionPro is designed to provide optimal performance on the SP500 Index on a daily timeframe, with a recommended minimum deposit of $1000.
Common Features
Total Configurability: Adjust parameters such as averages, candles, lots, ATR levels and Spread.
Trading Flexibility: Choose from multiple profit-taking options, stop losses and lotting strategies.
Protection and Control: Advanced functionalities to manage risks, including trailing stop, break even, and mobile notifications.
Recommendations for use
Indices: German DAX, Nasdaq, SP500
Deadlines: H1 (QuantDaxPro and QuantNasdaqPro), D1 (SchermanActionPro)
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Account Type: With low spreads (ECN, Raw or Razor)
Visit us at www.automatictrading.net for more details and to start improving your trading experience with our automated signals.
We wish you much success in your operation!
At AutomaticTrading, we are committed to providing the best tools and strategies to help you achieve your trading goals. However, remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. We recommend that you always carry out exhaustive tests on demo accounts and trade on real accounts responsibly.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
106K
USD
USD
117
99%
633
49%
42%
1.18
9.26
USD
USD
2%
1:200