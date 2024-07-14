The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IFCMarketsLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 2 FOREX.comCA-Live 532 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-MT5 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.21 × 14 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.30 × 10 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.55 × 11 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.63 × 134 AmanaCapital-Live 0.63 × 875 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.67 × 3 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.94 × 17 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.00 × 3 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.02 × 383 TickmillUK-Live 1.67 × 3 Darwinex-Live 1.69 × 2106 Exness-MT5Real31 1.83 × 6 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real20 2.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 2 2.10 × 21 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 2.56 × 16 Ava-Real 1-MT5 2.67 × 3 17 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor