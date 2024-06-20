SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Darwin CZF
edelmira zorrilla martinez

Darwin CZF

edelmira zorrilla martinez
edelmira zorrilla martinez

edelmira zorrilla martinez

3 topics 5 comments
0 reviews
138 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -38%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 930
Profit Trades:
1 002 (51.91%)
Loss Trades:
928 (48.08%)
Best trade:
103.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-427.60 EUR
Gross Profit:
7 033.27 EUR (463 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 612.74 EUR (377 660 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (220.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
220.04 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
99.47%
Max deposit load:
151.47%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
1 930 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.30 EUR
Average Profit:
7.02 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-71.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-427.60 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-23.68%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
514.44 EUR
Maximal:
1 471.35 EUR (54.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.26% (1 536.44 EUR)
By Equity:
34.63% (442.62 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GS 117
GOOGL 108
AMZN 103
META 101
JPM 101
KO 91
AAPL 91
V 89
MMM 89
AXP 89
NFLX 87
IBM 87
BRKb 84
JNJ 81
MCD 80
SBUX 76
MSFT 75
PG 71
VZ 69
PYPL 65
DIS 61
PFE 60
NKE 55
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GS 219
GOOGL 137
AMZN 135
META 123
JPM 239
KO 48
AAPL -149
V -20
MMM -133
AXP 95
NFLX 326
IBM -641
BRKb 125
JNJ -76
MCD -171
SBUX -105
MSFT -304
PG -90
VZ -134
PYPL 30
DIS 104
PFE -137
NKE -282
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GS 27K
GOOGL 12K
AMZN 5.3K
META 17K
JPM 9.2K
KO 554
AAPL -3.8K
V -6.4K
MMM -3.8K
AXP 4K
NFLX 28K
IBM -4.3K
BRKb 11K
JNJ 1.7K
MCD -7.6K
SBUX -1K
MSFT 384
PG -1.5K
VZ -740
PYPL -538
DIS 3.6K
PFE -633
NKE -2.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +103.81 EUR
Worst trade: -428 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.57 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTMarkets-Live
8.61 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.17 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 14:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 15:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 13:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.16 14:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.20 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 186 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darwin CZF
30 USD per month
-38%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
138
98%
1 930
51%
99%
0.92
-0.30
EUR
63%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.