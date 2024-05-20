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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Smart SP 6650
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart SP 6650

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

2.5 (2)
5 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
119 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 59%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 025
Profit Trades:
2 017 (99.60%)
Loss Trades:
8 (0.40%)
Best trade:
675.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.04 USD
Gross Profit:
8 384.99 USD (1 688 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.96 USD (2 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1476 (3 447.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 559.49 USD (160)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2756.59
Long Trades:
2 025 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1690.52
Expected Payoff:
4.14 USD
Average Profit:
4.16 USD
Average Loss:
-0.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.12%
Annual Forecast:
14.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.04 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.42 USD)
By Equity:
39.16% (7 329.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 2008
archived 17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 3.4K
archived 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 1.7M
archived 0
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +675.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 160
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 447.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Quantitative trading with money management

https://fbs.partners?ibl=575709&ibp=18661712


No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.06.15 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 15:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 20:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.21 19:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.21 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.21 02:02
80% of growth achieved within 36 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 721 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 12:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.02.04 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.29 08:53
No swaps are charged
2026.01.29 08:53
No swaps are charged
2026.01.20 15:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smart SP 6650
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
119
99%
2 025
99%
99%
1690.52
4.14
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

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