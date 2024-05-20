- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 025
Profit Trades:
2 017 (99.60%)
Loss Trades:
8 (0.40%)
Best trade:
675.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3.04 USD
Gross Profit:
8 384.99 USD (1 688 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.96 USD (2 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1476 (3 447.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 559.49 USD (160)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
3.21%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2756.59
Long Trades:
2 025 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1690.52
Expected Payoff:
4.14 USD
Average Profit:
4.16 USD
Average Loss:
-0.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.12%
Annual Forecast:
14.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.04 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.42 USD)
By Equity:
39.16% (7 329.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|2008
|archived
|17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|3.4K
|archived
|5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|1.7M
|archived
|0
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +675.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 160
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 447.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Quantitative trading with money management
https://fbs.partners?ibl=575709&ibp=18661712
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
USD
USD
119
99%
2 025
99%
99%
1690.52
4.14
USD
USD
39%
1:500