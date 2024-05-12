- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 104
Profit Trades:
6 919 (62.31%)
Loss Trades:
4 185 (37.69%)
Best trade:
3 610.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 198.53 USD
Gross Profit:
120 350.97 USD (743 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 283.07 USD (853 691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (25 329.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25 329.46 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.04%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
238
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.57
Long Trades:
5 723 (51.54%)
Short Trades:
5 381 (48.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
5.23 USD
Average Profit:
17.39 USD
Average Loss:
-14.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
62 (-18.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 026.48 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
13.44%
Annual Forecast:
163.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 674.18 USD (14.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.26% (7 674.18 USD)
By Equity:
74.66% (19 018.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2126
|GBPCHF
|2004
|XTIUSD
|1914
|XBRUSD
|1748
|NZDCAD
|1425
|EURCHF
|1215
|EURJPY
|364
|GBPJPY
|201
|archived
|105
|EURGBP
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4K
|GBPCHF
|4.8K
|XTIUSD
|14K
|XBRUSD
|8.1K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-6.6K
|archived
|29K
|EURGBP
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-28
|GBPCHF
|-22K
|XTIUSD
|14K
|XBRUSD
|-12K
|NZDCAD
|-19K
|EURCHF
|-17K
|EURJPY
|53K
|GBPJPY
|-107K
|archived
|0
|EURGBP
|-28
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 610.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 199 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +25 329.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 6
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FreshForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 35
|
XM.COM-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-01Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
XM.COM-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
940%
0
0
USD
USD
29K
USD
USD
119
99%
11 104
62%
100%
1.93
5.23
USD
USD
75%
1:100