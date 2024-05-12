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Wardhana Ng Surya

Hedging2 by Alpha

Wardhana Ng Surya
Wardhana Ng Surya

Wardhana Ng Surya

0 reviews
Reliability
119 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 940%
FBS-Real-3
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 104
Profit Trades:
6 919 (62.31%)
Loss Trades:
4 185 (37.69%)
Best trade:
3 610.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 198.53 USD
Gross Profit:
120 350.97 USD (743 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 283.07 USD (853 691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (25 329.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25 329.46 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.04%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
238
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.57
Long Trades:
5 723 (51.54%)
Short Trades:
5 381 (48.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
5.23 USD
Average Profit:
17.39 USD
Average Loss:
-14.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
62 (-18.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 026.48 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
13.44%
Annual Forecast:
163.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 674.18 USD (14.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.26% (7 674.18 USD)
By Equity:
74.66% (19 018.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2126
GBPCHF 2004
XTIUSD 1914
XBRUSD 1748
NZDCAD 1425
EURCHF 1215
EURJPY 364
GBPJPY 201
archived 105
EURGBP 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4K
GBPCHF 4.8K
XTIUSD 14K
XBRUSD 8.1K
NZDCAD 1.5K
EURCHF 2.1K
EURJPY 1.9K
GBPJPY -6.6K
archived 29K
EURGBP 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -28
GBPCHF -22K
XTIUSD 14K
XBRUSD -12K
NZDCAD -19K
EURCHF -17K
EURJPY 53K
GBPJPY -107K
archived 0
EURGBP -28
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 610.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 199 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +25 329.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 5
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 29
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 6
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 2
FreshForex-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 35
XM.COM-Real 5
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-01Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
305 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 07:21
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 07:21
No swaps are charged
2026.05.20 19:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.08 09:05
No swaps are charged
2026.05.08 09:05
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.05 19:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.05 17:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 10:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 18:43
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 17:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 12:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 11:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.24 19:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.21 20:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hedging2 by Alpha
30 USD per month
940%
0
0
USD
29K
USD
119
99%
11 104
62%
100%
1.93
5.23
USD
75%
1:100
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