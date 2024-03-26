- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
202 (63.32%)
Loss Trades:
117 (36.68%)
Best trade:
383.72 GBP
Worst trade:
-204.21 GBP
Gross Profit:
4 406.09 GBP (79 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 171.13 GBP (67 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (140.47 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
718.69 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
79.71%
Max deposit load:
37.23%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
164 (51.41%)
Short Trades:
155 (48.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
3.87 GBP
Average Profit:
21.81 GBP
Average Loss:
-27.10 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-973.58 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-973.58 GBP (7)
Monthly growth:
2.24%
Annual Forecast:
27.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
973.58 GBP (15.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.49% (973.58 GBP)
By Equity:
66.03% (2 641.27 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|40
|CADJPY
|39
|AUDUSD
|38
|USDCAD
|33
|CADCHF
|29
|EURCHF
|23
|EURUSD
|22
|AUDJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|17
|USDJPY
|14
|USDCHF
|13
|GBPCHF
|13
|NZDJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|4
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|178
|CADJPY
|185
|AUDUSD
|167
|USDCAD
|220
|CADCHF
|186
|EURCHF
|140
|EURUSD
|45
|AUDJPY
|116
|GBPJPY
|81
|USDJPY
|-292
|USDCHF
|92
|GBPCHF
|155
|NZDJPY
|273
|EURJPY
|29
|NZDUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|2.1K
|CADJPY
|-158
|AUDUSD
|-2.7K
|USDCAD
|4.3K
|CADCHF
|-1.9K
|EURCHF
|3.9K
|EURUSD
|608
|AUDJPY
|3.7K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-3.8K
|USDCHF
|2.8K
|GBPCHF
|3K
|NZDJPY
|-1.1K
|EURJPY
|747
|NZDUSD
|52
|GBPUSD
|133
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +383.72 GBP
Worst trade: -204 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +140.47 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -973.58 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.14 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 64
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.28 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.29 × 48
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.33 × 18
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.46 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.57 × 472
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.64 × 737
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.78 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.79 × 258
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.80 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.82 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.94 × 121
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.01 × 541
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.08 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.14 × 107
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.20 × 45
This signal attempts to identify a reversal in price action and places a trade accordingly.
The EA will place additional trades if PA moves against the trade.
This EA has proven to provide around 2% profit per month.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
GBP
GBP
123
99%
319
63%
80%
1.38
3.87
GBP
GBP
66%
1:500