The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 2 OctaFX-Real8 0.00 × 8 OctaFX-Real9 0.00 × 1 CapitalComBY-Real 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live12 0.00 × 2 MonetaMarkets-Live01 0.14 × 7 FusionMarkets-Live 0.17 × 64 ICMarkets-Live15 0.28 × 54 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.29 × 48 ICMarkets-Live07 0.33 × 18 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.46 × 107 ICMarkets-Live03 0.49 × 53 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.57 × 472 ICMarkets-Live22 0.64 × 737 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.67 × 9 ICMarkets-Live16 0.78 × 64 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.79 × 258 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.80 × 20 ICMarkets-Live23 0.82 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.94 × 121 ICMarketsSC-Live24 1.01 × 541 ICMarkets-Live10 1.08 × 100 ICMarketsSC-Live22 1.14 × 107 Pepperstone-Demo01 1.20 × 45 35 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor