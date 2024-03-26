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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dinto Reversal1
Alan Kemp

Dinto Reversal1

Alan Kemp
Alan Kemp

Alan Kemp

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
123 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 36%
ICMarkets-Live22
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
202 (63.32%)
Loss Trades:
117 (36.68%)
Best trade:
383.72 GBP
Worst trade:
-204.21 GBP
Gross Profit:
4 406.09 GBP (79 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 171.13 GBP (67 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (140.47 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
718.69 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
79.71%
Max deposit load:
37.23%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
164 (51.41%)
Short Trades:
155 (48.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
3.87 GBP
Average Profit:
21.81 GBP
Average Loss:
-27.10 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-973.58 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-973.58 GBP (7)
Monthly growth:
2.24%
Annual Forecast:
27.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
973.58 GBP (15.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.49% (973.58 GBP)
By Equity:
66.03% (2 641.27 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 40
CADJPY 39
AUDUSD 38
USDCAD 33
CADCHF 29
EURCHF 23
EURUSD 22
AUDJPY 18
GBPJPY 17
USDJPY 14
USDCHF 13
GBPCHF 13
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 4
NZDUSD 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 178
CADJPY 185
AUDUSD 167
USDCAD 220
CADCHF 186
EURCHF 140
EURUSD 45
AUDJPY 116
GBPJPY 81
USDJPY -292
USDCHF 92
GBPCHF 155
NZDJPY 273
EURJPY 29
NZDUSD 5
GBPUSD 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 2.1K
CADJPY -158
AUDUSD -2.7K
USDCAD 4.3K
CADCHF -1.9K
EURCHF 3.9K
EURUSD 608
AUDJPY 3.7K
GBPJPY 1.3K
USDJPY -3.8K
USDCHF 2.8K
GBPCHF 3K
NZDJPY -1.1K
EURJPY 747
NZDUSD 52
GBPUSD 133
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +383.72 GBP
Worst trade: -204 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +140.47 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -973.58 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.14 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.17 × 64
ICMarkets-Live15
0.28 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.29 × 48
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 18
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.46 × 107
ICMarkets-Live03
0.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 472
ICMarkets-Live22
0.64 × 737
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.67 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
0.78 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.79 × 258
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.80 × 20
ICMarkets-Live23
0.82 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.94 × 121
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.01 × 541
ICMarkets-Live10
1.08 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.14 × 107
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.20 × 45
35 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal attempts to identify a reversal in price action and places a trade accordingly.

The EA will place additional trades if PA moves against the trade.

This EA has proven to provide around 2% profit per month.

No reviews
2026.07.20 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 07:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.26 14:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 08:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 14:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 20:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 09:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.06 18:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.06 18:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.06 17:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.06 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dinto Reversal1
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
3.8K
GBP
123
99%
319
63%
80%
1.38
3.87
GBP
66%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.