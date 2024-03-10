- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
720
Profit Trades:
586 (81.38%)
Loss Trades:
134 (18.61%)
Best trade:
39.63 USD
Worst trade:
-39.10 USD
Gross Profit:
673.86 USD (79 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.71 USD (36 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (16.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.63 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
99.41%
Max deposit load:
56.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.54
Long Trades:
410 (56.94%)
Short Trades:
310 (43.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-2.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-39.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.75%
Annual Forecast:
44.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
39.10 USD (7.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.45% (39.10 USD)
By Equity:
84.49% (139.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|262
|AUDCAD
|256
|EURGBP
|109
|AUDNZD
|93
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|113
|AUDCAD
|128
|EURGBP
|90
|AUDNZD
|42
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|4.9K
|AUDNZD
|7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.63 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.64 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|4.90 × 368
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.05 × 207
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|5.42 × 177
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|6.31 × 534
|
FxPro-MT5
|8.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|10.00 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
377%
0
0
USD
USD
441
USD
USD
126
100%
720
81%
99%
2.24
0.52
USD
USD
84%
1:500