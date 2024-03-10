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Pande Gede Denika Yudi Putra

Among Us

Pande Gede Denika Yudi Putra
Pande Gede Denika Yudi Putra

Pande Gede Denika Yudi Putra

0 reviews
Reliability
126 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 377%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
720
Profit Trades:
586 (81.38%)
Loss Trades:
134 (18.61%)
Best trade:
39.63 USD
Worst trade:
-39.10 USD
Gross Profit:
673.86 USD (79 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.71 USD (36 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (16.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.63 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
99.41%
Max deposit load:
56.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.54
Long Trades:
410 (56.94%)
Short Trades:
310 (43.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-2.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-39.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.75%
Annual Forecast:
44.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
39.10 USD (7.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.45% (39.10 USD)
By Equity:
84.49% (139.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 262
AUDCAD 256
EURGBP 109
AUDNZD 93
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 113
AUDCAD 128
EURGBP 90
AUDNZD 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 18K
EURGBP 4.9K
AUDNZD 7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.63 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real6
0.64 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
4.90 × 368
Exness-MT5Real3
5.05 × 207
XMGlobal-MT5
5.42 × 177
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
6.31 × 534
FxPro-MT5
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
10.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 09:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 08:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 05:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 03:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 21:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 19:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 15:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 13:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 11:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 10:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 10:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 04:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 03:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 01:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 21:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 17:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 15:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Among Us
30 USD per month
377%
0
0
USD
441
USD
126
100%
720
81%
99%
2.24
0.52
USD
84%
1:500
Copy

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