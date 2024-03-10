The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 0.09 × 11 Exness-MT5Real6 0.64 × 61 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.67 × 6 Exness-MT5Real15 4.90 × 368 Exness-MT5Real3 5.05 × 207 XMGlobal-MT5 5.42 × 177 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 6.31 × 534 FxPro-MT5 8.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 8 10.00 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor