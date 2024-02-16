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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Captain Snail Gold
Alexander Kuznetsov

Captain Snail Gold

Alexander Kuznetsov
Alexander Kuznetsov

Alexander Kuznetsov

1 topic 9 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
134 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 187%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 720
Profit Trades:
1 270 (73.83%)
Loss Trades:
450 (26.16%)
Best trade:
820.61 USD
Worst trade:
-230.51 USD
Gross Profit:
25 884.28 USD (862 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 526.76 USD (527 409 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
276 (127.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 858.19 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.68%
Max deposit load:
34.04%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
1 121 (65.17%)
Short Trades:
599 (34.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
4.28 USD
Average Profit:
20.38 USD
Average Loss:
-41.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-638.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 567.05 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
23.33%
Annual Forecast:
283.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.62 USD
Maximal:
4 568.90 USD (57.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.53% (4 570.04 USD)
By Equity:
33.45% (664.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 854
XAUUSD 750
AUDCAD 41
NZDCAD 28
AUDNZD 23
GBPUSD 14
USDCHF 10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash -37
XAUUSD 7.9K
AUDCAD -370
NZDCAD 42
AUDNZD -188
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 382
XAUUSD 351K
AUDCAD -12K
NZDCAD 2.3K
AUDNZD -8.6K
GBPUSD 410
USDCHF 769
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +820.61 USD
Worst trade: -231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -638.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.27 × 116
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 378
ThreeTrader-Live
0.35 × 161
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
0.47 × 617
Tickmill-Live10
0.55 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.63 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.69 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.79 × 14
DooPrime-Live 2
0.89 × 9
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading is carried out on breaking through important price levels. The minimum deposit is $600. But I recommend 1500. Not a grid, but there are 2-3 months of near-zero or negative profit. After a small wave of losses, there is a big wave of profit. Thus, I ask you not to count on the principle of a monthly salary.
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 21:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 21:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.24 23:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.24 07:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.14 22:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 05:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 22:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 05:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 09:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.16 00:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.03.13 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.09 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.01 23:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.17 06:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.17 06:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Captain Snail Gold
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
134
100%
1 720
73%
14%
1.39
4.28
USD
73%
1:500
Copy

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