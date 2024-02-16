The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Trading is carried out on breaking through important price levels. The minimum deposit is $600. But I recommend 1500. Not a grid, but there are 2-3 months of near-zero or negative profit. After a small wave of losses, there is a big wave of profit. Thus, I ask you not to count on the principle of a monthly salary.