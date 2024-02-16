- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 720
Profit Trades:
1 270 (73.83%)
Loss Trades:
450 (26.16%)
Best trade:
820.61 USD
Worst trade:
-230.51 USD
Gross Profit:
25 884.28 USD (862 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 526.76 USD (527 409 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
276 (127.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 858.19 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.68%
Max deposit load:
34.04%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
1 121 (65.17%)
Short Trades:
599 (34.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
4.28 USD
Average Profit:
20.38 USD
Average Loss:
-41.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-638.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 567.05 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
23.33%
Annual Forecast:
283.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.62 USD
Maximal:
4 568.90 USD (57.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.53% (4 570.04 USD)
By Equity:
33.45% (664.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|854
|XAUUSD
|750
|AUDCAD
|41
|NZDCAD
|28
|AUDNZD
|23
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US500Cash
|-37
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|AUDCAD
|-370
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|-188
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|9
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US500Cash
|382
|XAUUSD
|351K
|AUDCAD
|-12K
|NZDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDNZD
|-8.6K
|GBPUSD
|410
|USDCHF
|769
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +820.61 USD
Worst trade: -231 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -638.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.27 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.34 × 378
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.35 × 161
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.47 × 617
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.55 × 11
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.63 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.69 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.79 × 14
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.89 × 9
Trading is carried out on breaking through important price levels. The minimum deposit is $600. But I recommend 1500. Not a grid, but there are 2-3 months of near-zero or negative profit. After a small wave of losses, there is a big wave of profit. Thus, I ask you not to count on the principle of a monthly salary.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
USD
USD
134
100%
1 720
73%
14%
1.39
4.28
USD
USD
73%
1:500