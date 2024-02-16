- Crescita
- Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 364
Profit Trade:
1 072 (78.59%)
Loss Trade:
292 (21.41%)
Best Trade:
820.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-230.51 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 264.24 USD (309 515 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 120.20 USD (209 644 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
276 (127.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 858.19 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
13.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.04%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.69
Long Trade:
938 (68.77%)
Short Trade:
426 (31.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
2.31 USD
Profitto medio:
15.17 USD
Perdita media:
-44.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
37 (-638.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 567.05 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
33.08%
Previsione annuale:
401.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
34.62 USD
Massimale:
4 568.90 USD (57.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
72.53% (4 570.04 USD)
Per equità:
33.45% (664.19 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|854
|XAUUSD
|394
|AUDCAD
|41
|NZDCAD
|28
|AUDNZD
|23
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|.US500Cash
|-37
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|AUDCAD
|-370
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|-188
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|9
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|.US500Cash
|382
|XAUUSD
|116K
|AUDCAD
|-12K
|NZDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDNZD
|-8.6K
|GBPUSD
|410
|USDCHF
|769
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +820.61 USD
Worst Trade: -231 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +127.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -638.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.27 × 116
|
Exness-Real17
|0.34 × 378
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.35 × 161
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.47 × 617
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.55 × 11
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.63 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.69 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.79 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 477
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.89 × 9
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.16 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.56 × 32
56 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trading is carried out on breaking through important price levels. The minimum deposit is $600. But I recommend 1500. Not a grid, but there are 2-3 months of near-zero or negative profit. After a small wave of losses, there is a big wave of profit. Thus, I ask you not to count on the principle of a monthly salary.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
88
100%
1 364
78%
14%
1.23
2.31
USD
USD
73%
1:500