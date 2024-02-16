SegnaliSezioni
Alexander Kuznetsov

Captain Snail Gold

Alexander Kuznetsov
0 recensioni
88 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -1%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 364
Profit Trade:
1 072 (78.59%)
Loss Trade:
292 (21.41%)
Best Trade:
820.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-230.51 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 264.24 USD (309 515 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 120.20 USD (209 644 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
276 (127.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 858.19 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
13.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.04%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.69
Long Trade:
938 (68.77%)
Short Trade:
426 (31.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
2.31 USD
Profitto medio:
15.17 USD
Perdita media:
-44.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
37 (-638.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 567.05 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
33.08%
Previsione annuale:
401.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
34.62 USD
Massimale:
4 568.90 USD (57.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
72.53% (4 570.04 USD)
Per equità:
33.45% (664.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
.US500Cash 854
XAUUSD 394
AUDCAD 41
NZDCAD 28
AUDNZD 23
GBPUSD 14
USDCHF 10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
.US500Cash -37
XAUUSD 3.7K
AUDCAD -370
NZDCAD 42
AUDNZD -188
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 9
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
.US500Cash 382
XAUUSD 116K
AUDCAD -12K
NZDCAD 2.3K
AUDNZD -8.6K
GBPUSD 410
USDCHF 769
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +820.61 USD
Worst Trade: -231 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +127.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -638.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.27 × 116
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 378
ThreeTrader-Live
0.35 × 161
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
0.47 × 617
Tickmill-Live10
0.55 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.63 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.69 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.79 × 14
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 477
DooPrime-Live 2
0.89 × 9
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.16 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.56 × 32
56 più
Trading is carried out on breaking through important price levels. The minimum deposit is $600. But I recommend 1500. Not a grid, but there are 2-3 months of near-zero or negative profit. After a small wave of losses, there is a big wave of profit. Thus, I ask you not to count on the principle of a monthly salary.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 11:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 10:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.11 11:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 04:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 14:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 21:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 15:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.09 15:04
80% of trades performed within 23 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of the 479 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.07 14:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.23 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.17 08:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
