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Retail Trading Realities LTD

RTR Momentum Trend EA Index

Retail Trading Realities LTD
Retail Trading Realities LTD

Retail Trading Realities LTD

I am a software developer, trend follower, from the UK.
I am the creator of RTR Momentum Trend (c) Expert Advisor for MT5.
3 topics 34 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
142 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 12%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 851
Profit Trades:
348 (18.80%)
Loss Trades:
1 503 (81.20%)
Best trade:
3 207.80 USD
Worst trade:
-2 321.57 USD
Gross Profit:
212 847.93 USD (1 983 639 pips)
Gross Loss:
-200 495.85 USD (1 430 059 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (5 108.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 361.09 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
81.03%
Max deposit load:
67.62%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
1 780 (96.16%)
Short Trades:
71 (3.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
6.67 USD
Average Profit:
611.63 USD
Average Loss:
-133.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
77 (-5 466.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 017.26 USD (48)
Monthly growth:
-4.15%
Annual Forecast:
-52.57%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 453.04 USD
Maximal:
27 249.40 USD (19.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.46% (27 262.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.73% (2 048.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 628
NDX 445
USDJPY 287
COST 112
META 82
MSFT 72
EURJPY 68
TSLA 60
NVDA 51
XAGUSD 31
XNGUSD 8
XTIUSD 7
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37K
NDX -9.7K
USDJPY -8.5K
COST -1.8K
META -89
MSFT 4.7K
EURJPY 262
TSLA -3.5K
NVDA -3K
XAGUSD -1.1K
XNGUSD -1K
XTIUSD -1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 559K
NDX 30K
USDJPY -48K
COST -1.4K
META 15K
MSFT 9.3K
EURJPY -8.8K
TSLA -15K
NVDA 21K
XAGUSD -6.8K
XNGUSD -332
XTIUSD -875
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 207.80 USD
Worst trade: -2 322 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 48
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 108.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 466.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Darwinex-Live
1.14 × 340
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.65 × 34
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1.75 × 4
Headway-Real
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.40 × 611
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This is the RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor All Assets Index signal.

Maximum Leverage 1:25

Minimum Deposit: $5,000 (US Dollar Deposit Account) or you can have a $US Cent

Broker: Darwinex UK

It is a portfolio of FX, Gold, USTech100 (Nasdaq), US Stocks.

I am using recommended high risk settings =  1% ÷ (number of symbols)

Number of symbols = 9


Symbols and Tickers:

Long USDJPY

Long/Short GOLD: XAUUSD

Long USTech100: NDX 

Update 01/01/2024 new added symbols:

Long EURJPY

Long Stocks META, MSFT, COST, NVDA, TSLA.


AUDJPY was removed.

I also have Crypto signals (BTC, ETH, LTC, DOT, LINK, SOL) using RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor so check that out.


Disclaimer: Retail Trading Realities LTD does not promise any profits, set your risk wisely, we recommend you copy using 0.5 or half the risk percentage we are using.


No reviews
2026.06.24 00:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.18 18:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.17 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.16 17:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.09 18:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.05 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 14:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 06:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.28 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.28 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.17 10:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 20:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.31 12:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 438 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.30 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RTR Momentum Trend EA Index
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
113K
USD
142
98%
1 851
18%
81%
1.06
6.67
USD
19%
1:200
Copy

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