This is the RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor All Assets Index signal.



Maximum Leverage 1:25

Minimum Deposit: $5,000 (US Dollar Deposit Account) or you can have a $US Cent

Broker: Darwinex UK

It is a portfolio of FX, Gold, USTech100 (Nasdaq), US Stocks.

I am using recommended high risk settings = 1% ÷ (number of symbols)

Number of symbols = 9





Symbols and Tickers:

Long USDJPY

Long/Short GOLD: XAUUSD

Long USTech100: NDX

Update 01/01/2024 new added symbols:

Long EURJPY

Long Stocks META, MSFT, COST, NVDA, TSLA.





AUDJPY was removed.

I also have Crypto signals (BTC, ETH, LTC, DOT, LINK, SOL) using RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor so check that out.





Disclaimer: Retail Trading Realities LTD does not promise any profits, set your risk wisely, we recommend you copy using 0.5 or half the risk percentage we are using.



