- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|628
|NDX
|445
|USDJPY
|287
|COST
|112
|META
|82
|MSFT
|72
|EURJPY
|68
|TSLA
|60
|NVDA
|51
|XAGUSD
|31
|XNGUSD
|8
|XTIUSD
|7
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37K
|NDX
|-9.7K
|USDJPY
|-8.5K
|COST
|-1.8K
|META
|-89
|MSFT
|4.7K
|EURJPY
|262
|TSLA
|-3.5K
|NVDA
|-3K
|XAGUSD
|-1.1K
|XNGUSD
|-1K
|XTIUSD
|-1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|559K
|NDX
|30K
|USDJPY
|-48K
|COST
|-1.4K
|META
|15K
|MSFT
|9.3K
|EURJPY
|-8.8K
|TSLA
|-15K
|NVDA
|21K
|XAGUSD
|-6.8K
|XNGUSD
|-332
|XTIUSD
|-875
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.14 × 340
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.65 × 34
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|1.75 × 4
|
Headway-Real
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.40 × 611
This is the RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor All Assets Index signal.
Maximum Leverage 1:25
Minimum Deposit: $5,000 (US Dollar Deposit Account) or you can have a $US Cent
Broker: Darwinex UK
It is a portfolio of FX, Gold, USTech100 (Nasdaq), US Stocks.
I am using recommended high risk settings = 1% ÷ (number of symbols)
Number of symbols = 9
Symbols and Tickers:
Long USDJPY
Long/Short GOLD: XAUUSD
Long USTech100: NDX
Update 01/01/2024 new added symbols:
Long EURJPY
Long Stocks META, MSFT, COST, NVDA, TSLA.
AUDJPY was removed.
I also have Crypto signals (BTC, ETH, LTC, DOT, LINK, SOL) using RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor so check that out.
Disclaimer: Retail Trading Realities LTD does not promise any profits, set your risk wisely, we recommend you copy using 0.5 or half the risk percentage we are using.
USD
USD
USD