The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFXInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 4 ICMarkets-Live19 0.00 × 2 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro-2 1.36 × 44 RoboForex-ProCent-7 2.00 × 2 InstaForex-Europe.com 3.82 × 76 Pepperstone-Edge04 5.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor