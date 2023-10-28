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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TG1
Wai Hung Andrew Lee

TG1

Wai Hung Andrew Lee
Wai Hung Andrew Lee

Wai Hung Andrew Lee

0 reviews
145 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -22%
VantageMarkets-Live 3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
392 (80.16%)
Loss Trades:
97 (19.84%)
Best trade:
69.47 USD
Worst trade:
-199.33 USD
Gross Profit:
3 203.83 USD (103 631 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 459.31 USD (104 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (195.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.83 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
99.11%
Max deposit load:
22.79%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
244 (49.90%)
Short Trades:
245 (50.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.52 USD
Average Profit:
8.17 USD
Average Loss:
-35.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-196.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.17%
Annual Forecast:
26.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
725.14 USD
Maximal:
1 127.84 USD (59.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.86% (1 127.84 USD)
By Equity:
72.31% (539.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 163
USDCAD 117
NZDCHF 64
AUDNZD 62
EURGBP 46
CADCHF 37
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 316
USDCAD -257
NZDCHF -206
AUDNZD -133
EURGBP 174
CADCHF -149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8K
USDCAD -6.4K
NZDCHF -711
AUDNZD -3.6K
EURGBP 4K
CADCHF -2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.47 USD
Worst trade: -199 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -196.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
1.36 × 44
RoboForex-ProCent-7
2.00 × 2
InstaForex-Europe.com
3.82 × 76
Pepperstone-Edge04
5.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 23:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.02 21:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.09 00:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 08:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 06:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 05:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 13:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 08:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 21:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 20:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 06:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 04:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.27 22:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.27 21:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.27 09:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.21 04:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TG1
30 USD per month
-22%
0
0
USD
891
USD
145
100%
489
80%
99%
0.92
-0.52
USD
72%
1:500
Copy

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