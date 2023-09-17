- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 438
Profit Trades:
1 898 (77.85%)
Loss Trades:
540 (22.15%)
Best trade:
305.85 EUR
Worst trade:
-607.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
15 648.67 EUR (361 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 647.95 EUR (347 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (214.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
471.17 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
187.49%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
3.43
Long Trades:
916 (37.57%)
Short Trades:
1 522 (62.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.64 EUR
Average Profit:
8.24 EUR
Average Loss:
-21.57 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-287.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 048.37 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
8.76%
Annual Forecast:
108.39%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.95 EUR
Maximal:
1 165.35 EUR (60.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.43% (1 165.21 EUR)
By Equity:
60.79% (1 561.23 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|903
|AUDUSD
|495
|AUDCAD
|452
|NZDUSD
|185
|GBPUSD
|104
|NZDCAD
|76
|USDCAD
|22
|EURJPY
|21
|AUDNZD
|21
|AUDJPY
|20
|CADJPY
|16
|EURCAD
|15
|AUDCHF
|15
|EURCHF
|14
|GBPNZD
|14
|XAUUSD
|14
|GBPJPY
|10
|EURGBP
|10
|CHFJPY
|9
|CADCHF
|8
|NZDCHF
|7
|USDCHF
|5
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|380
|GBPUSD
|105
|NZDCAD
|141
|USDCAD
|81
|EURJPY
|50
|AUDNZD
|37
|AUDJPY
|40
|CADJPY
|58
|EURCAD
|-120
|AUDCHF
|-524
|EURCHF
|85
|GBPNZD
|87
|XAUUSD
|691
|GBPJPY
|-59
|EURGBP
|23
|CHFJPY
|-115
|CADCHF
|76
|NZDCHF
|27
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPCAD
|5
|GBPAUD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-63K
|AUDUSD
|30K
|AUDCAD
|16K
|NZDUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|NZDCAD
|5.7K
|USDCAD
|3.7K
|EURJPY
|4K
|AUDNZD
|2.9K
|AUDJPY
|4.4K
|CADJPY
|2.3K
|EURCAD
|-8.3K
|AUDCHF
|-23K
|EURCHF
|2.2K
|GBPNZD
|5.1K
|XAUUSD
|33K
|GBPJPY
|-2.4K
|EURGBP
|705
|CHFJPY
|-4.4K
|CADCHF
|2K
|NZDCHF
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|1.1K
|GBPCAD
|209
|GBPAUD
|60
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +305.85 EUR
Worst trade: -608 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.15 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -287.83 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.30 × 4574
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.95 × 433
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.00 × 222
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.52 × 44
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.86 × 7
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.88 × 8
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
Autopilot adopts several automated trading bots on EURUSD. Algorithms uses multi time frame data to filter the most profitable trades.
Money Management is based on a risk assesment based on available balance, limiting maximum losses for each trade.
The portfolio of algorithms is reassessed and rebalanced every month to assure stability of the equity line.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
USD
9K
EUR
EUR
151
92%
2 438
77%
99%
1.34
1.64
EUR
EUR
61%
1:200