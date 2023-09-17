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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Autopilot EURUSD
Emanuele Vazzoler

Forex Autopilot EURUSD

Emanuele Vazzoler
Emanuele Vazzoler

Emanuele Vazzoler

0 reviews
Reliability
151 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 93%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 438
Profit Trades:
1 898 (77.85%)
Loss Trades:
540 (22.15%)
Best trade:
305.85 EUR
Worst trade:
-607.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
15 648.67 EUR (361 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 647.95 EUR (347 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (214.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
471.17 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
187.49%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
3.43
Long Trades:
916 (37.57%)
Short Trades:
1 522 (62.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.64 EUR
Average Profit:
8.24 EUR
Average Loss:
-21.57 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-287.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 048.37 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
8.76%
Annual Forecast:
108.39%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.95 EUR
Maximal:
1 165.35 EUR (60.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.43% (1 165.21 EUR)
By Equity:
60.79% (1 561.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 903
AUDUSD 495
AUDCAD 452
NZDUSD 185
GBPUSD 104
NZDCAD 76
USDCAD 22
EURJPY 21
AUDNZD 21
AUDJPY 20
CADJPY 16
EURCAD 15
AUDCHF 15
EURCHF 14
GBPNZD 14
XAUUSD 14
GBPJPY 10
EURGBP 10
CHFJPY 9
CADCHF 8
NZDCHF 7
USDCHF 5
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 21
AUDUSD 2.4K
AUDCAD 1.1K
NZDUSD 380
GBPUSD 105
NZDCAD 141
USDCAD 81
EURJPY 50
AUDNZD 37
AUDJPY 40
CADJPY 58
EURCAD -120
AUDCHF -524
EURCHF 85
GBPNZD 87
XAUUSD 691
GBPJPY -59
EURGBP 23
CHFJPY -115
CADCHF 76
NZDCHF 27
USDCHF 37
GBPCAD 5
GBPAUD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -63K
AUDUSD 30K
AUDCAD 16K
NZDUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD -2K
NZDCAD 5.7K
USDCAD 3.7K
EURJPY 4K
AUDNZD 2.9K
AUDJPY 4.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURCAD -8.3K
AUDCHF -23K
EURCHF 2.2K
GBPNZD 5.1K
XAUUSD 33K
GBPJPY -2.4K
EURGBP 705
CHFJPY -4.4K
CADCHF 2K
NZDCHF 1.1K
USDCHF 1.1K
GBPCAD 209
GBPAUD 60
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +305.85 EUR
Worst trade: -608 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.15 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -287.83 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
Darwinex-Live
0.30 × 4574
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 433
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 222
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.52 × 44
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.86 × 7
TickmillUK-Live
2.88 × 8
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Autopilot adopts several automated trading bots on EURUSD. Algorithms uses multi time frame data to filter the most profitable trades.

Money Management is based on a risk assesment based on available balance, limiting maximum losses for each trade.

The portfolio of algorithms is reassessed and rebalanced every month to assure stability of the equity line.

No reviews
2026.02.11 18:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 17:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 12:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 11:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 10:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 09:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 06:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 05:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 04:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.11 02:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.09 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.09 13:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.04 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.30 16:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.27 03:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.26 19:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.25 23:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.18 22:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Autopilot EURUSD
30 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
9K
EUR
151
92%
2 438
77%
99%
1.34
1.64
EUR
61%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.