- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 244
Profit Trades:
1 729 (77.04%)
Loss Trades:
515 (22.95%)
Best trade:
34.04 USD
Worst trade:
-34.71 USD
Gross Profit:
2 334.27 USD (208 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 195.56 USD (89 902 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (26.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.45 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
67.38%
Max deposit load:
16.99%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
888 (39.57%)
Short Trades:
1 356 (60.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.35 USD
Average Loss:
-2.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-220.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-220.78 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.08%
Annual Forecast:
77.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
222.62 USD (30.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.29% (222.62 USD)
By Equity:
56.11% (393.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|930
|EURCHF
|561
|AUDNZD
|392
|EURJPY
|361
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|706
|EURCHF
|290
|AUDNZD
|-20
|EURJPY
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|64K
|EURCHF
|23K
|AUDNZD
|14K
|EURJPY
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.04 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -220.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 16
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 156
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-LIVE2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
|
WeTradeBroker-Live1
|0.00 × 15
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 151
|
USKMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 7
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
JustForex-Live2
|0.00 × 13
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
734%
0
0
USD
USD
925
USD
USD
157
100%
2 244
77%
67%
1.95
0.51
USD
USD
56%
1:500