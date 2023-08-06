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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Comanche
Andrey Kolmogorov

Comanche

Andrey Kolmogorov
Andrey Kolmogorov

Andrey Kolmogorov

3.7 (64)
13 products 4 signals 43 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
157 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 734%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 244
Profit Trades:
1 729 (77.04%)
Loss Trades:
515 (22.95%)
Best trade:
34.04 USD
Worst trade:
-34.71 USD
Gross Profit:
2 334.27 USD (208 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 195.56 USD (89 902 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (26.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.45 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
67.38%
Max deposit load:
16.99%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
888 (39.57%)
Short Trades:
1 356 (60.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.35 USD
Average Loss:
-2.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-220.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-220.78 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.08%
Annual Forecast:
77.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
222.62 USD (30.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.29% (222.62 USD)
By Equity:
56.11% (393.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 930
EURCHF 561
AUDNZD 392
EURJPY 361
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 706
EURCHF 290
AUDNZD -20
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 64K
EURCHF 23K
AUDNZD 14K
EURJPY 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.04 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -220.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 16
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 156
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 2
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-LIVE2
0.00 × 3
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
WeTradeBroker-Live1
0.00 × 15
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 48
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 11
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 151
USKMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 7
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 30
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 13
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
929 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.28 00:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.27 21:42
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 04:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.02 01:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.18 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 11:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.10 10:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.10 08:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.27 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.26 04:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.25 18:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.25 14:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.25 13:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.25 12:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.25 11:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.25 02:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.24 13:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.06.18 16:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Comanche
30 USD per month
734%
0
0
USD
925
USD
157
100%
2 244
77%
67%
1.95
0.51
USD
56%
1:500
Copy

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