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Aleksandr Skochko

VolnaFX

Aleksandr Skochko
Aleksandr Skochko

Aleksandr Skochko

Стаж работы на рынке форекс около пяти лет, всегда в поисках новых и интересных инструментов для создания пассивного заработка.
Рекомендую изучить текущие счета, которые доступны для копирования.
1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
163 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2023 1 106%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 487
Profit Trades:
2 509 (71.95%)
Loss Trades:
978 (28.05%)
Best trade:
241.61 USD
Worst trade:
-101.15 USD
Gross Profit:
9 311.80 USD (390 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 432.09 USD (303 407 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (50.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.94 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
59.60%
Max deposit load:
262.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
12.69
Long Trades:
1 861 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
1 626 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.71 USD
Average Loss:
-4.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-384.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.39 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Annual Forecast:
28.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.85 USD
Maximal:
384.39 USD (11.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.95% (363.11 USD)
By Equity:
95.60% (4 169.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2400
EURUSD 548
USDCAD 326
AUDUSD 213
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 3.1K
EURUSD 607
USDCAD 344
AUDUSD 816
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 39K
EURUSD 10K
USDCAD 5.1K
AUDUSD 33K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +241.61 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -384.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 25
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
LeadCapital-Live
0.00 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 4
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.00 × 72
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 2
FreshForex-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 4
UtradeFX-Live
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 4
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live 1
0.00 × 22
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 48
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 20
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 63
Monex-Server3
0.00 × 4
1006 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.30 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 21:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 13:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 10:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 03:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.29 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 21:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 01:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.27 21:42
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 06:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 20:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 17:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.04 03:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 01:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 23:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VolnaFX
35 USD per month
1 106%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
163
99%
3 487
71%
60%
2.10
1.40
USD
96%
1:500
Copy

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