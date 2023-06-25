The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooPrime-Live 4 0.00 × 25 ICTrading-Live29 0.00 × 137 KeyToMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 LeadCapital-Live 0.00 × 48 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 46 FPMarketsLLC-Live3 0.00 × 4 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live 0.00 × 4 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.00 × 72 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.00 × 2 FreshForex-Real 0.00 × 1 VantageFX-Live 3 0.00 × 4 UtradeFX-Live 0.00 × 4 VTMarkets-Live 4 0.00 × 2 VantagePrimeLimited-Live 1 0.00 × 22 KOT-Live2 0.00 × 48 DooFintech-Live 5 0.00 × 20 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 2 MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server 0.00 × 114 VantageInternational-Live 14 0.00 × 7 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 1 FOXMarkets-Live 0.00 × 5 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 1 TiranForex-Live 0.00 × 63 Monex-Server3 0.00 × 4 1006 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor