- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 487
Profit Trades:
2 509 (71.95%)
Loss Trades:
978 (28.05%)
Best trade:
241.61 USD
Worst trade:
-101.15 USD
Gross Profit:
9 311.80 USD (390 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 432.09 USD (303 407 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (50.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.94 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
59.60%
Max deposit load:
262.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
12.69
Long Trades:
1 861 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
1 626 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.71 USD
Average Loss:
-4.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-384.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.39 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Annual Forecast:
28.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.85 USD
Maximal:
384.39 USD (11.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.95% (363.11 USD)
By Equity:
95.60% (4 169.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2400
|EURUSD
|548
|USDCAD
|326
|AUDUSD
|213
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|607
|USDCAD
|344
|AUDUSD
|816
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|39K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDCAD
|5.1K
|AUDUSD
|33K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +241.61 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -384.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.00 × 25
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
LeadCapital-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 72
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FreshForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 4
|
UtradeFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live 1
|0.00 × 22
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 48
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 20
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 114
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 63
|
Monex-Server3
|0.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
1 106%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
USD
USD
163
99%
3 487
71%
60%
2.10
1.40
USD
USD
96%
1:500