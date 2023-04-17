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Groupe Perdigau Investissements

EA Safe 1

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
Groupe Perdigau Investissements

Groupe Perdigau Investissements

0 reviews
Reliability
173 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 216%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 627
Profit Trades:
9 392 (80.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 235 (19.22%)
Best trade:
249.09 EUR
Worst trade:
-172.42 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 843.71 EUR (493 051 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 114.53 EUR (381 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (32.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.96 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.36%
Max deposit load:
27.58%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.20
Long Trades:
6 090 (52.38%)
Short Trades:
5 537 (47.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.32 EUR
Average Profit:
1.37 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.08 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-105.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-285.33 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.55%
Annual Forecast:
6.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.75 EUR
Maximal:
454.77 EUR (10.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.62% (454.77 EUR)
By Equity:
44.11% (1 439.49 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 5960
GBPUSD 3085
USDJPY 1476
XAUUSD 336
AUDNZD 132
GBPAUD 125
EURCHF 115
AUDCAD 94
GBPCHF 74
NZDCAD 66
EURGBP 57
GBPCAD 45
EURCAD 30
USDCAD 28
XAGUSD 3
EURJPY 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 480
XAUUSD 365
AUDNZD 90
GBPAUD 8
EURCHF 16
AUDCAD 87
GBPCHF -183
NZDCAD 122
EURGBP 5
GBPCAD 20
EURCAD -5
USDCAD -21
XAGUSD 135
EURJPY 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 27K
GBPUSD 33K
USDJPY 23K
XAUUSD 7.9K
AUDNZD 5.9K
GBPAUD 2.3K
EURCHF 2.2K
AUDCAD 8.5K
GBPCHF -11K
NZDCAD 7.3K
EURGBP 808
GBPCAD 1.5K
EURCAD -433
USDCAD -1.5K
XAGUSD 14K
EURJPY 15
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.09 EUR
Worst trade: -172 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.39 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 8
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 24
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarkets-Live08
0.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 110
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.55 × 82
229 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 16:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.18 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 21:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 14:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 09:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 01:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 00:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.15 10:27
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.14 23:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.12 16:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.12.08 01:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.12.07 23:03
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.18 19:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.13 11:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.26 06:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.05.29 21:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Safe 1
50 USD per month
216%
0
0
USD
3.5K
EUR
173
99%
11 627
80%
79%
1.40
0.32
EUR
44%
1:300
Copy

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