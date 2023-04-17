- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 627
Profit Trades:
9 392 (80.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 235 (19.22%)
Best trade:
249.09 EUR
Worst trade:
-172.42 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 843.71 EUR (493 051 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 114.53 EUR (381 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (32.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.96 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.36%
Max deposit load:
27.58%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.20
Long Trades:
6 090 (52.38%)
Short Trades:
5 537 (47.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.32 EUR
Average Profit:
1.37 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.08 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-105.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-285.33 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.55%
Annual Forecast:
6.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.75 EUR
Maximal:
454.77 EUR (10.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.62% (454.77 EUR)
By Equity:
44.11% (1 439.49 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|5960
|GBPUSD
|3085
|USDJPY
|1476
|XAUUSD
|336
|AUDNZD
|132
|GBPAUD
|125
|EURCHF
|115
|AUDCAD
|94
|GBPCHF
|74
|NZDCAD
|66
|EURGBP
|57
|GBPCAD
|45
|EURCAD
|30
|USDCAD
|28
|XAGUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|480
|XAUUSD
|365
|AUDNZD
|90
|GBPAUD
|8
|EURCHF
|16
|AUDCAD
|87
|GBPCHF
|-183
|NZDCAD
|122
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPCAD
|20
|EURCAD
|-5
|USDCAD
|-21
|XAGUSD
|135
|EURJPY
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|27K
|GBPUSD
|33K
|USDJPY
|23K
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|AUDNZD
|5.9K
|GBPAUD
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|8.5K
|GBPCHF
|-11K
|NZDCAD
|7.3K
|EURGBP
|808
|GBPCAD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|-433
|USDCAD
|-1.5K
|XAGUSD
|14K
|EURJPY
|15
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249.09 EUR
Worst trade: -172 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.39 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 8
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 24
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.48 × 110
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.55 × 82
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
216%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
EUR
EUR
173
99%
11 627
80%
79%
1.40
0.32
EUR
EUR
44%
1:300