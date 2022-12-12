- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
367
Profit Trades:
311 (84.74%)
Loss Trades:
56 (15.26%)
Best trade:
206.76 USD
Worst trade:
-369.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 954.48 USD (29 598 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 305.01 USD (13 286 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (500.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.12 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
98.79%
Max deposit load:
12.32%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
9.89
Long Trades:
220 (59.95%)
Short Trades:
147 (40.05%)
Profit Factor:
3.80
Expected Payoff:
9.94 USD
Average Profit:
15.93 USD
Average Loss:
-23.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-101.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-369.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Annual Forecast:
18.40%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
369.17 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.89% (369.17 USD)
By Equity:
24.14% (3 072.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|archived
|119
|NZDCAD
|58
|AUDCAD
|57
|GBPAUD
|52
|GBPCAD
|44
|EURGBP
|34
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|archived
|2.8K
|NZDCAD
|175
|AUDCAD
|465
|GBPAUD
|70
|GBPCAD
|58
|EURGBP
|90
|GBPUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|archived
|0
|NZDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|GBPAUD
|6K
|GBPCAD
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-19
|AUDUSD
|-17
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +206.76 USD
Worst trade: -369 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +500.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.00 × 2
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 4
|
RenheGroup-Live-f
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 4
|
AKFXFinancial-Live-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-2
|0.00 × 2
|
STDMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
USD
USD
193
67%
367
84%
99%
3.79
9.94
USD
USD
24%
1:200