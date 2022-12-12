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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dask 198
Le Duc Thinh

Dask 198

Le Duc Thinh
Le Duc Thinh

Le Duc Thinh

0 reviews
Reliability
193 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 35%
FBS-Real-3
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
367
Profit Trades:
311 (84.74%)
Loss Trades:
56 (15.26%)
Best trade:
206.76 USD
Worst trade:
-369.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 954.48 USD (29 598 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 305.01 USD (13 286 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (500.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.12 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
98.79%
Max deposit load:
12.32%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
9.89
Long Trades:
220 (59.95%)
Short Trades:
147 (40.05%)
Profit Factor:
3.80
Expected Payoff:
9.94 USD
Average Profit:
15.93 USD
Average Loss:
-23.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-101.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-369.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Annual Forecast:
18.40%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
369.17 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.89% (369.17 USD)
By Equity:
24.14% (3 072.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
archived 119
NZDCAD 58
AUDCAD 57
GBPAUD 52
GBPCAD 44
EURGBP 34
GBPUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
archived 2.8K
NZDCAD 175
AUDCAD 465
GBPAUD 70
GBPCAD 58
EURGBP 90
GBPUSD -2
AUDUSD -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
archived 0
NZDCAD 1.8K
AUDCAD 2.2K
GBPAUD 6K
GBPCAD 4.6K
EURGBP 1.7K
GBPUSD -19
AUDUSD -17
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +206.76 USD
Worst trade: -369 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +500.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -101.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.00 × 2
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 4
RenheGroup-Live-f
0.00 × 2
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 4
AKFXFinancial-Live-3
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 5
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
QtradeFX-Live2
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-2
0.00 × 2
STDMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 7
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 2
344 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.20 22:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 09:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 15:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.03 06:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 19:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 16:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 19:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.27 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.19 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.27 08:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.04 18:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.27 01:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 23:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 16:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 23:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.15 00:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.27 20:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dask 198
30 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
193
67%
367
84%
99%
3.79
9.94
USD
24%
1:200
Copy

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