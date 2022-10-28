- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 093
Profit Trades:
5 308 (65.58%)
Loss Trades:
2 785 (34.41%)
Best trade:
2 269.93 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 393.68 EUR
Gross Profit:
96 143.52 EUR (1 686 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79 295.37 EUR (1 618 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (157.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 507.13 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
89.62%
Max deposit load:
131.60%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
3 612 (44.63%)
Short Trades:
4 481 (55.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
2.08 EUR
Average Profit:
18.11 EUR
Average Loss:
-28.47 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-181.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 639.03 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
17.43%
Annual Forecast:
211.50%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
66.85 EUR
Maximal:
9 725.10 EUR (64.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.60% (9 727.53 EUR)
By Equity:
60.71% (11 905.71 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1464
|SP500
|1224
|NDX
|1064
|AUDUSD
|808
|USDCAD
|746
|GBPUSD
|744
|NZDUSD
|678
|USDJPY
|452
|WS30
|204
|XAUUSD
|162
|SPX500
|151
|AUDJPY
|76
|XAGUSD
|67
|EURJPY
|48
|CADJPY
|48
|GBPJPY
|41
|NZDJPY
|38
|EURCAD
|19
|XTIUSD
|10
|NI225
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|EURAUD
|6
|TSLA
|5
|FRC
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|USDCHF
|3
|XNGUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|NVDA
|1
|AAPL
|1
|NDAQ
|1
|USDSEK
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|960
|SP500
|12K
|NDX
|4.7K
|AUDUSD
|714
|USDCAD
|150
|GBPUSD
|914
|NZDUSD
|449
|USDJPY
|258
|WS30
|441
|XAUUSD
|-731
|SPX500
|548
|AUDJPY
|120
|XAGUSD
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|110
|CADJPY
|73
|GBPJPY
|121
|NZDJPY
|57
|EURCAD
|-21
|XTIUSD
|76
|NI225
|-125
|CHFJPY
|13
|EURAUD
|3
|TSLA
|-5
|FRC
|-43
|AUDCAD
|8
|USDCHF
|7
|XNGUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|-5
|NVDA
|13
|AAPL
|1
|NDAQ
|0
|USDSEK
|-2
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|56K
|SP500
|7.2K
|NDX
|19K
|AUDUSD
|31K
|USDCAD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|44K
|NZDUSD
|9.2K
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|WS30
|4.4K
|XAUUSD
|-137K
|SPX500
|4.6K
|AUDJPY
|12K
|XAGUSD
|-35K
|EURJPY
|10K
|CADJPY
|6.5K
|GBPJPY
|9.5K
|NZDJPY
|5.9K
|EURCAD
|-2.6K
|XTIUSD
|969
|NI225
|-1.9K
|CHFJPY
|404
|EURAUD
|154
|TSLA
|-508
|FRC
|-4.1K
|AUDCAD
|25
|USDCHF
|465
|XNGUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|-386
|NVDA
|1.3K
|AAPL
|120
|NDAQ
|-4
|USDSEK
|-629
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 269.93 EUR
Worst trade: -1 394 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.74 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.53 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 3824
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.19 × 186
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|2.67 × 9
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.76 × 41
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.86 × 7
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
Strategy includes 3 types of positions, short term scalping , swing trades as well as long term trades held for carry or other fundamental and technical reasons. Please adjust the position size accordingly. Main pairs used are EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD as well as some JPY pairs. Capital preservation tends to be the main focus with 90% of the trades having a SL in place.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
600%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
EUR
EUR
202
33%
8 093
65%
90%
1.21
2.08
EUR
EUR
61%
1:200