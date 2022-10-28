The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Strategy includes 3 types of positions, short term scalping , swing trades as well as long term trades held for carry or other fundamental and technical reasons. Please adjust the position size accordingly. Main pairs used are EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD as well as some JPY pairs. Capital preservation tends to be the main focus with 90% of the trades having a SL in place.