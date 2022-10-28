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Mihai Ardelean

XFX

Mihai Ardelean
Mihai Ardelean

Mihai Ardelean

0 reviews
Reliability
202 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 600%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 093
Profit Trades:
5 308 (65.58%)
Loss Trades:
2 785 (34.41%)
Best trade:
2 269.93 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 393.68 EUR
Gross Profit:
96 143.52 EUR (1 686 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79 295.37 EUR (1 618 491 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (157.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 507.13 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
89.62%
Max deposit load:
131.60%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
3 612 (44.63%)
Short Trades:
4 481 (55.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
2.08 EUR
Average Profit:
18.11 EUR
Average Loss:
-28.47 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-181.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 639.03 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
17.43%
Annual Forecast:
211.50%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
66.85 EUR
Maximal:
9 725.10 EUR (64.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.60% (9 727.53 EUR)
By Equity:
60.71% (11 905.71 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1464
SP500 1224
NDX 1064
AUDUSD 808
USDCAD 746
GBPUSD 744
NZDUSD 678
USDJPY 452
WS30 204
XAUUSD 162
SPX500 151
AUDJPY 76
XAGUSD 67
EURJPY 48
CADJPY 48
GBPJPY 41
NZDJPY 38
EURCAD 19
XTIUSD 10
NI225 9
CHFJPY 8
EURAUD 6
TSLA 5
FRC 5
AUDCAD 5
USDCHF 3
XNGUSD 2
EURNZD 2
NVDA 1
AAPL 1
NDAQ 1
USDSEK 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 960
SP500 12K
NDX 4.7K
AUDUSD 714
USDCAD 150
GBPUSD 914
NZDUSD 449
USDJPY 258
WS30 441
XAUUSD -731
SPX500 548
AUDJPY 120
XAGUSD -1.7K
EURJPY 110
CADJPY 73
GBPJPY 121
NZDJPY 57
EURCAD -21
XTIUSD 76
NI225 -125
CHFJPY 13
EURAUD 3
TSLA -5
FRC -43
AUDCAD 8
USDCHF 7
XNGUSD 3
EURNZD -5
NVDA 13
AAPL 1
NDAQ 0
USDSEK -2
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 56K
SP500 7.2K
NDX 19K
AUDUSD 31K
USDCAD 18K
GBPUSD 44K
NZDUSD 9.2K
USDJPY 9.8K
WS30 4.4K
XAUUSD -137K
SPX500 4.6K
AUDJPY 12K
XAGUSD -35K
EURJPY 10K
CADJPY 6.5K
GBPJPY 9.5K
NZDJPY 5.9K
EURCAD -2.6K
XTIUSD 969
NI225 -1.9K
CHFJPY 404
EURAUD 154
TSLA -508
FRC -4.1K
AUDCAD 25
USDCHF 465
XNGUSD 1
EURNZD -386
NVDA 1.3K
AAPL 120
NDAQ -4
USDSEK -629
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 269.93 EUR
Worst trade: -1 394 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.74 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.53 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 3824
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.19 × 186
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
2.67 × 9
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.76 × 41
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.86 × 7
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Strategy includes 3 types of positions, short term scalping , swing trades as well as long term trades held for carry or other fundamental and technical reasons. Please adjust the position size accordingly. Main pairs used are EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD as well as some JPY pairs. Capital preservation tends to be the main focus with 90% of the trades having a SL in place.
No reviews
2026.06.11 18:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 13:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 15:23
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 02:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 00:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 23:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 16:09
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 14:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 11:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 19:03
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 15:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 15:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 04:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.01 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XFX
30 USD per month
600%
0
0
USD
23K
EUR
202
33%
8 093
65%
90%
1.21
2.08
EUR
61%
1:200
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