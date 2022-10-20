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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Toby quan
Tao Quan

Toby quan

Tao Quan
Tao Quan

Tao Quan

0 reviews
199 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 -50%
Valutrades-Real-HK
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 256
Profit Trades:
1 560 (69.14%)
Loss Trades:
696 (30.85%)
Best trade:
3 171.72 USD
Worst trade:
-18 228.94 USD
Gross Profit:
188 792.67 USD (3 310 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-179 756.31 USD (9 359 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (8 705.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 105.90 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
74.70%
Max deposit load:
180.77%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
1 106 (49.02%)
Short Trades:
1 150 (50.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
4.01 USD
Average Profit:
121.02 USD
Average Loss:
-258.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-375.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 228.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.10%
Annual Forecast:
3.02%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 017.16 USD
Maximal:
29 425.14 USD (90.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (3 405.15 USD)
By Equity:
99.05% (45 795.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1741
GBPUSD 225
US30Cash 97
EURUSD 54
DE40Cash 34
USOilCash 27
USDJPY 21
HK50Cash 20
US100Cash 14
XAGUSD 13
USDCAD 5
CNA50Cash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.2K
GBPUSD 10K
US30Cash -665
EURUSD 1K
DE40Cash -1.8K
USOilCash 2K
USDJPY 224
HK50Cash 159
US100Cash -799
XAGUSD -307
USDCAD 7
CNA50Cash -48
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.8M
GBPUSD 37K
US30Cash 513K
EURUSD 2.5K
DE40Cash -42K
USOilCash 2.6K
USDJPY 6.4K
HK50Cash 80K
US100Cash -784K
XAGUSD -6.3K
USDCAD 225
CNA50Cash -36K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 171.72 USD
Worst trade: -18 229 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 705.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -375.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Valutrades-Real-HK" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GBEbrokers-Live
7.74 × 27
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稳定、安全、可靠。
No reviews
2026.06.24 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.23 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 22:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 07:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 00:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.31 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 06:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.19 03:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.18 21:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.18 00:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.15 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.15 14:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 21:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 17:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 07:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 05:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.14 03:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
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