Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 256
Profit Trades:
1 560 (69.14%)
Loss Trades:
696 (30.85%)
Best trade:
3 171.72 USD
Worst trade:
-18 228.94 USD
Gross Profit:
188 792.67 USD (3 310 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-179 756.31 USD (9 359 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (8 705.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 105.90 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
74.70%
Max deposit load:
180.77%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
1 106 (49.02%)
Short Trades:
1 150 (50.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
4.01 USD
Average Profit:
121.02 USD
Average Loss:
-258.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-375.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 228.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.10%
Annual Forecast:
3.02%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 017.16 USD
Maximal:
29 425.14 USD (90.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (3 405.15 USD)
By Equity:
99.05% (45 795.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1741
|GBPUSD
|225
|US30Cash
|97
|EURUSD
|54
|DE40Cash
|34
|USOilCash
|27
|USDJPY
|21
|HK50Cash
|20
|US100Cash
|14
|XAGUSD
|13
|USDCAD
|5
|CNA50Cash
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|10K
|US30Cash
|-665
|EURUSD
|1K
|DE40Cash
|-1.8K
|USOilCash
|2K
|USDJPY
|224
|HK50Cash
|159
|US100Cash
|-799
|XAGUSD
|-307
|USDCAD
|7
|CNA50Cash
|-48
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.8M
|GBPUSD
|37K
|US30Cash
|513K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|DE40Cash
|-42K
|USOilCash
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|6.4K
|HK50Cash
|80K
|US100Cash
|-784K
|XAGUSD
|-6.3K
|USDCAD
|225
|CNA50Cash
|-36K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 171.72 USD
Worst trade: -18 229 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 705.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -375.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Valutrades-Real-HK" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
稳定、安全、可靠。
No reviews