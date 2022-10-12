SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v5 46159657
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v5 46159657

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
170 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 1 174%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 527
Profit Trades:
1 956 (77.40%)
Loss Trades:
571 (22.60%)
Best trade:
766.08 USD
Worst trade:
-330.37 USD
Gross Profit:
20 293.53 USD (283 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 753.59 USD (239 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (77.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 086.45 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
76.11%
Max deposit load:
56.07%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.42
Long Trades:
1 146 (45.35%)
Short Trades:
1 381 (54.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
4.96 USD
Average Profit:
10.38 USD
Average Loss:
-13.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 331.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 331.34 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
29.61%
Annual Forecast:
361.86%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.29 USD
Maximal:
1 331.34 USD (9.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.71% (1 331.34 USD)
By Equity:
62.76% (3 909.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1474
AUDUSDmicro 565
AUDCADmicro 488
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 7K
AUDUSDmicro 3.4K
AUDCADmicro 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 21K
AUDUSDmicro 9.3K
AUDCADmicro 14K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +766.08 USD
Worst trade: -330 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 331.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 36" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 17:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 05:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 05:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 04:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 05:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.20 23:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.18 02:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 18:33
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 16:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS eP v5 46159657
30 USD per month
1 174%
0
0
USD
4.3K
USD
170
98%
2 527
77%
76%
2.61
4.96
USD
63%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.