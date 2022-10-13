The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Markets.com2-MarketsX 0.00 × 87 LeadCapital-Live 0.00 × 48 ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK 0.00 × 1 KeyToMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 6 ICTrading-Live29 0.00 × 137 LMAX-LiveUK 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 3 MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server 0.00 × 202 PrimeQuotes-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3 0.00 × 5 VantageFX-Live 3 0.00 × 6 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.00 × 9 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 25 LMAXMU-LIVE 0.00 × 86 AFXCapital-Real 0.00 × 15 STOUK-Real 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-Real1 0.00 × 79 FPMarkets-Live3 0.00 × 26 360Capital-Real 0.00 × 7 XM.COM-AU-Real 17 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real25 0.00 × 20 TurnkeyFX-Demo 0.00 × 51 LCG-Live1 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 46 1016 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor