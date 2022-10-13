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Roman Meskhidze

ManhattanPRO

Roman Meskhidze
Roman Meskhidze

Roman Meskhidze

4.6 (15)
Blog www.profxportal.com
3 products 5 signals 13 topics 59 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
205 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 524%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 059
Profit Trades:
6 180 (76.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 879 (23.32%)
Best trade:
1 260.40 USD
Worst trade:
-487.68 USD
Gross Profit:
33 223.72 USD (1 151 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 660.85 USD (1 108 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (111.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 400.84 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
61.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
3 946 (48.96%)
Short Trades:
4 113 (51.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
5.38 USD
Average Loss:
-13.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-952.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 498.68 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.58%
Annual Forecast:
45.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.55 USD
Maximal:
3 516.09 USD (24.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.74% (3 516.09 USD)
By Equity:
54.83% (5 540.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2686
GBPUSD 2098
USDCAD 1838
AUDUSD 914
AUDCAD 328
USDCHF 98
EURCAD 49
GBPAUD 48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 672
GBPUSD 4.1K
USDCAD 1.2K
AUDUSD 798
AUDCAD 664
USDCHF 251
EURCAD -74
GBPAUD -21
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.3K
GBPUSD 14K
USDCAD -3.6K
AUDUSD 51K
AUDCAD 3.7K
USDCHF 15K
EURCAD -13K
GBPAUD -20K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 260.40 USD
Worst trade: -488 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -952.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Markets.com2-MarketsX
0.00 × 87
LeadCapital-Live
0.00 × 48
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 202
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 5
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 6
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 86
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 15
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-Real1
0.00 × 79
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 26
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 51
LCG-Live1
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
1016 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Советник ManhattanPRO
No reviews
2025.04.21 03:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 00:35
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 14:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 13:24
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 10:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 17:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 15:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 13:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 21:24
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 20:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 19:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 16:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 14:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 12:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 11:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 10:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 02:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.09 22:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ManhattanPRO
30 USD per month
524%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
205
100%
8 059
76%
100%
1.29
0.94
USD
55%
1:500
Copy

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