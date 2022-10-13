- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 059
Profit Trades:
6 180 (76.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 879 (23.32%)
Best trade:
1 260.40 USD
Worst trade:
-487.68 USD
Gross Profit:
33 223.72 USD (1 151 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 660.85 USD (1 108 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (111.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 400.84 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
61.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
3 946 (48.96%)
Short Trades:
4 113 (51.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
5.38 USD
Average Loss:
-13.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-952.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 498.68 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.58%
Annual Forecast:
45.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.55 USD
Maximal:
3 516.09 USD (24.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.74% (3 516.09 USD)
By Equity:
54.83% (5 540.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2686
|GBPUSD
|2098
|USDCAD
|1838
|AUDUSD
|914
|AUDCAD
|328
|USDCHF
|98
|EURCAD
|49
|GBPAUD
|48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|672
|GBPUSD
|4.1K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|798
|AUDCAD
|664
|USDCHF
|251
|EURCAD
|-74
|GBPAUD
|-21
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|USDCAD
|-3.6K
|AUDUSD
|51K
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|USDCHF
|15K
|EURCAD
|-13K
|GBPAUD
|-20K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 260.40 USD
Worst trade: -488 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -952.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Markets.com2-MarketsX
|0.00 × 87
|
LeadCapital-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 202
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 6
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 86
|
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 15
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-Real1
|0.00 × 79
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 26
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 51
|
LCG-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
Советник ManhattanPRO
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
524%
0
0
USD
USD
6.6K
USD
USD
205
100%
8 059
76%
100%
1.29
0.94
USD
USD
55%
1:500