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Maria Nieto Cutillas

CICLOPE

Maria Nieto Cutillas
Maria Nieto Cutillas

Maria Nieto Cutillas

0 reviews
Reliability
203 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 597%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 843
Profit Trades:
1 683 (43.79%)
Loss Trades:
2 160 (56.21%)
Best trade:
1 523.83 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 144.47 EUR
Gross Profit:
77 486.78 EUR (2 914 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67 699.44 EUR (1 947 108 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 147.30 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 895.55 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
94.62%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
3 461 (90.06%)
Short Trades:
382 (9.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
2.55 EUR
Average Profit:
46.04 EUR
Average Loss:
-31.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-299.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 734.98 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-4.23%
Annual Forecast:
-51.66%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
909.16 EUR
Maximal:
9 776.51 EUR (53.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.36% (9 919.13 EUR)
By Equity:
41.90% (3 478.41 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 3316
STOXX50E 242
XAUUSD 105
GDAXI 68
RSP 47
EURUSD 43
FCHI40 16
WS30 5
SP500 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 11K
STOXX50E -1K
XAUUSD 2.4K
GDAXI 342
RSP 94
EURUSD -744
FCHI40 -869
WS30 -221
SP500 47
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 631K
STOXX50E -3.4K
XAUUSD 345K
GDAXI 13K
RSP 1.4K
EURUSD -13K
FCHI40 -5.8K
WS30 -1.9K
SP500 1.2K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 523.83 EUR
Worst trade: -2 144 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 147.30 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.51 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 330
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
Darwinex-Live
1.72 × 2249
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 13:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 04:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.01 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.30 04:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.20 15:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.19 20:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 07:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.20 07:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 14:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 05:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 02:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CICLOPE
30 USD per month
597%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
203
93%
3 843
43%
100%
1.14
2.55
EUR
55%
1:200
Copy

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