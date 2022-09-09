- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 843
Profit Trades:
1 683 (43.79%)
Loss Trades:
2 160 (56.21%)
Best trade:
1 523.83 EUR
Worst trade:
-2 144.47 EUR
Gross Profit:
77 486.78 EUR (2 914 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67 699.44 EUR (1 947 108 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 147.30 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 895.55 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
94.62%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
3 461 (90.06%)
Short Trades:
382 (9.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
2.55 EUR
Average Profit:
46.04 EUR
Average Loss:
-31.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-299.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 734.98 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-4.23%
Annual Forecast:
-51.66%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
909.16 EUR
Maximal:
9 776.51 EUR (53.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.36% (9 919.13 EUR)
By Equity:
41.90% (3 478.41 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|3316
|STOXX50E
|242
|XAUUSD
|105
|GDAXI
|68
|RSP
|47
|EURUSD
|43
|FCHI40
|16
|WS30
|5
|SP500
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|11K
|STOXX50E
|-1K
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|GDAXI
|342
|RSP
|94
|EURUSD
|-744
|FCHI40
|-869
|WS30
|-221
|SP500
|47
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|631K
|STOXX50E
|-3.4K
|XAUUSD
|345K
|GDAXI
|13K
|RSP
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-13K
|FCHI40
|-5.8K
|WS30
|-1.9K
|SP500
|1.2K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 523.83 EUR
Worst trade: -2 144 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 147.30 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.51 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 330
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.72 × 2249
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
597%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
EUR
EUR
203
93%
3 843
43%
100%
1.14
2.55
EUR
EUR
55%
1:200