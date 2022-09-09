- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 965
Profit Trades:
1 820 (30.51%)
Loss Trades:
4 145 (69.49%)
Best trade:
2 262.47 EUR
Worst trade:
-560.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
35 181.66 EUR (922 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 297.52 EUR (674 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (490.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 274.45 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
111.24%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
5 761 (96.58%)
Short Trades:
204 (3.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 EUR
Average Profit:
19.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
59 (-127.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 316.25 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Annual Forecast:
18.53%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 914.30 EUR
Maximal:
5 745.43 EUR (118.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.88% (6 204.87 EUR)
By Equity:
40.74% (1 414.01 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|4953
|SPX500
|551
|GDAXI
|209
|RSP
|56
|XAUUSD
|46
|FCHI40
|40
|AUS200
|35
|MDY
|32
|EURUSD
|22
|UK100
|17
|STOXX50E
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SP500
|-5.1K
|SPX500
|1.6K
|GDAXI
|551
|RSP
|185
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|FCHI40
|-228
|AUS200
|-253
|MDY
|-994
|EURUSD
|-96
|UK100
|-396
|STOXX50E
|118
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SP500
|69K
|SPX500
|25K
|GDAXI
|59K
|RSP
|3K
|XAUUSD
|106K
|FCHI40
|-10K
|AUS200
|4.3K
|MDY
|-4.7K
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|UK100
|-2.3K
|STOXX50E
|1.2K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 262.47 EUR
Worst trade: -560 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +490.69 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 330
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.72 × 2245
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
USD
6.8K
EUR
EUR
209
98%
5 965
30%
100%
0.94
-0.35
EUR
EUR
74%
1:200