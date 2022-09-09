SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DIAMOND
Maria Nieto Cutillas

DIAMOND

Maria Nieto Cutillas
Maria Nieto Cutillas

Maria Nieto Cutillas

0 reviews
209 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 -24%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 965
Profit Trades:
1 820 (30.51%)
Loss Trades:
4 145 (69.49%)
Best trade:
2 262.47 EUR
Worst trade:
-560.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
35 181.66 EUR (922 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 297.52 EUR (674 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (490.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 274.45 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
111.24%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
5 761 (96.58%)
Short Trades:
204 (3.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 EUR
Average Profit:
19.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
59 (-127.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 316.25 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Annual Forecast:
18.53%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 914.30 EUR
Maximal:
5 745.43 EUR (118.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.88% (6 204.87 EUR)
By Equity:
40.74% (1 414.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 4953
SPX500 551
GDAXI 209
RSP 56
XAUUSD 46
FCHI40 40
AUS200 35
MDY 32
EURUSD 22
UK100 17
STOXX50E 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 -5.1K
SPX500 1.6K
GDAXI 551
RSP 185
XAUUSD 2.2K
FCHI40 -228
AUS200 -253
MDY -994
EURUSD -96
UK100 -396
STOXX50E 118
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 69K
SPX500 25K
GDAXI 59K
RSP 3K
XAUUSD 106K
FCHI40 -10K
AUS200 4.3K
MDY -4.7K
EURUSD -1.3K
UK100 -2.3K
STOXX50E 1.2K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 262.47 EUR
Worst trade: -560 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +490.69 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 330
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
Darwinex-Live
1.72 × 2245
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 01:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 18:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 17:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 17:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 04:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 00:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 22:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 17:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 05:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.04 19:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.10 22:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.29 00:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DIAMOND
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
6.8K
EUR
209
98%
5 965
30%
100%
0.94
-0.35
EUR
74%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.