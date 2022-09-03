- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
937
Profit Trades:
761 (81.21%)
Loss Trades:
176 (18.78%)
Best trade:
530 219.75 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 003 285.82 RUB
Gross Profit:
7 095 580.47 RUB (1 439 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 614 500.52 RUB (1 799 922 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
136 (276 473.88 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
588 066.64 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
99.64%
Max deposit load:
123.29%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
437 (46.64%)
Short Trades:
500 (53.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-553.81 RUB
Average Profit:
9 324.02 RUB
Average Loss:
-43 264.21 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 047 860.60 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 047 860.60 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
-47.42%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
652 008.80 RUB
Maximal:
2 142 865.84 RUB (143.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.10% (2 043 839.65 RUB)
By Equity:
68.99% (455 470.92 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|135
|XAGUSDrfd
|86
|XAUUSDrfd
|75
|#LCO
|61
|USDCHFrfd
|52
|EURAUDrfd
|43
|USDCADrfd
|40
|AUDUSDrfd
|39
|USDJPYrfd
|34
|GBPUSDrfd
|34
|AUDCADrfd
|33
|NZDUSDrfd
|33
|GBPCADrfd
|32
|EURGBPrfd
|30
|EURCADrfd
|28
|USDNOKrfd
|27
|AUDNZDrfd
|26
|EURNZDrfd
|25
|CHFJPYrfd
|18
|AUDJPYrfd
|18
|GBPAUDrfd
|18
|EURJPYrfd
|16
|USDRUBrfd
|15
|GBPJPYrfd
|9
|EURRUBrfd
|8
|#SBER
|1
|#VTBR
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|2K
|XAGUSDrfd
|-22K
|XAUUSDrfd
|-4.6K
|#LCO
|15K
|USDCHFrfd
|1.1K
|EURAUDrfd
|299
|USDCADrfd
|-477
|AUDUSDrfd
|446
|USDJPYrfd
|758
|GBPUSDrfd
|977
|AUDCADrfd
|-386
|NZDUSDrfd
|-2K
|GBPCADrfd
|804
|EURGBPrfd
|554
|EURCADrfd
|512
|USDNOKrfd
|-698
|AUDNZDrfd
|-1.5K
|EURNZDrfd
|639
|CHFJPYrfd
|106
|AUDJPYrfd
|45
|GBPAUDrfd
|238
|EURJPYrfd
|-588
|USDRUBrfd
|283
|GBPJPYrfd
|44
|EURRUBrfd
|195
|#SBER
|0
|#VTBR
|1
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|18K
|XAGUSDrfd
|-641K
|XAUUSDrfd
|9.4K
|#LCO
|-889
|USDCHFrfd
|16K
|EURAUDrfd
|11K
|USDCADrfd
|3.8K
|AUDUSDrfd
|8.9K
|USDJPYrfd
|12K
|GBPUSDrfd
|10K
|AUDCADrfd
|5.4K
|NZDUSDrfd
|5K
|GBPCADrfd
|5.8K
|EURGBPrfd
|5K
|EURCADrfd
|8.1K
|USDNOKrfd
|11K
|AUDNZDrfd
|2.2K
|EURNZDrfd
|14K
|CHFJPYrfd
|4.6K
|AUDJPYrfd
|2.3K
|GBPAUDrfd
|8.3K
|EURJPYrfd
|-165
|USDRUBrfd
|50K
|GBPJPYrfd
|3.4K
|EURRUBrfd
|68K
|#SBER
|30
|#VTBR
|41
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +530 219.75 RUB
Worst trade: -1 003 286 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +276 473.88 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 047 860.60 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
USD
199K
RUB
RUB
246
0%
937
81%
100%
0.93
-553.81
RUB
RUB
91%
1:40