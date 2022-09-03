SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SingRUB
Rustam Kerimov

SingRUB

Rustam Kerimov
Rustam Kerimov

Rustam Kerimov

0 reviews
246 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 -41%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
937
Profit Trades:
761 (81.21%)
Loss Trades:
176 (18.78%)
Best trade:
530 219.75 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 003 285.82 RUB
Gross Profit:
7 095 580.47 RUB (1 439 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 614 500.52 RUB (1 799 922 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
136 (276 473.88 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
588 066.64 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
99.64%
Max deposit load:
123.29%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
437 (46.64%)
Short Trades:
500 (53.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-553.81 RUB
Average Profit:
9 324.02 RUB
Average Loss:
-43 264.21 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 047 860.60 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 047 860.60 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
-47.42%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
652 008.80 RUB
Maximal:
2 142 865.84 RUB (143.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.10% (2 043 839.65 RUB)
By Equity:
68.99% (455 470.92 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 135
XAGUSDrfd 86
XAUUSDrfd 75
#LCO 61
USDCHFrfd 52
EURAUDrfd 43
USDCADrfd 40
AUDUSDrfd 39
USDJPYrfd 34
GBPUSDrfd 34
AUDCADrfd 33
NZDUSDrfd 33
GBPCADrfd 32
EURGBPrfd 30
EURCADrfd 28
USDNOKrfd 27
AUDNZDrfd 26
EURNZDrfd 25
CHFJPYrfd 18
AUDJPYrfd 18
GBPAUDrfd 18
EURJPYrfd 16
USDRUBrfd 15
GBPJPYrfd 9
EURRUBrfd 8
#SBER 1
#VTBR 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd 2K
XAGUSDrfd -22K
XAUUSDrfd -4.6K
#LCO 15K
USDCHFrfd 1.1K
EURAUDrfd 299
USDCADrfd -477
AUDUSDrfd 446
USDJPYrfd 758
GBPUSDrfd 977
AUDCADrfd -386
NZDUSDrfd -2K
GBPCADrfd 804
EURGBPrfd 554
EURCADrfd 512
USDNOKrfd -698
AUDNZDrfd -1.5K
EURNZDrfd 639
CHFJPYrfd 106
AUDJPYrfd 45
GBPAUDrfd 238
EURJPYrfd -588
USDRUBrfd 283
GBPJPYrfd 44
EURRUBrfd 195
#SBER 0
#VTBR 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 18K
XAGUSDrfd -641K
XAUUSDrfd 9.4K
#LCO -889
USDCHFrfd 16K
EURAUDrfd 11K
USDCADrfd 3.8K
AUDUSDrfd 8.9K
USDJPYrfd 12K
GBPUSDrfd 10K
AUDCADrfd 5.4K
NZDUSDrfd 5K
GBPCADrfd 5.8K
EURGBPrfd 5K
EURCADrfd 8.1K
USDNOKrfd 11K
AUDNZDrfd 2.2K
EURNZDrfd 14K
CHFJPYrfd 4.6K
AUDJPYrfd 2.3K
GBPAUDrfd 8.3K
EURJPYrfd -165
USDRUBrfd 50K
GBPJPYrfd 3.4K
EURRUBrfd 68K
#SBER 30
#VTBR 41
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +530 219.75 RUB
Worst trade: -1 003 286 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +276 473.88 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 047 860.60 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.31 02:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 00:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 12:06
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1702 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 12:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.12 16:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.12 10:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.12 00:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 22:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 20:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 14:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 04:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.27 16:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 06:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.24 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SingRUB
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
199K
RUB
246
0%
937
81%
100%
0.93
-553.81
RUB
91%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.