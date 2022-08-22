- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31 676
Profit Trades:
22 073 (69.68%)
Loss Trades:
9 603 (30.32%)
Best trade:
9 248.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1 220.47 USD
Gross Profit:
254 302.55 USD (4 454 539 pips)
Gross Loss:
-123 754.13 USD (3 966 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (71.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 300.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.75%
Max deposit load:
96.06%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.20
Long Trades:
15 440 (48.74%)
Short Trades:
16 236 (51.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
4.12 USD
Average Profit:
11.52 USD
Average Loss:
-12.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-5 717.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 795.15 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.48%
Annual Forecast:
5.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 193.78 USD (6.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.67% (6 546.76 USD)
By Equity:
77.52% (45 653.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|19731
|EURUSD
|11929
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|82K
|EURUSD
|49K
|USDJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|-112
|EURJPY
|-204
|GBPNZD
|-32
|EURCAD
|126
|USDCHF
|-483
|AUDCAD
|-63
|CADJPY
|387
|AUDCHF
|-7
|GBPAUD
|-225
|NZDCHF
|-236
|GBPJPY
|-293
|AUDNZD
|-22
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|201K
|EURUSD
|295K
|USDJPY
|-339
|USDCAD
|-268
|EURJPY
|-473
|GBPNZD
|-92
|EURCAD
|357
|USDCHF
|-798
|AUDCAD
|-160
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|-7
|GBPAUD
|-648
|NZDCHF
|-402
|GBPJPY
|-865
|AUDNZD
|-64
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 248.68 USD
Worst trade: -1 220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 717.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MEXExchange-Live
|0.00 × 56
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 12
|
GoMarkets-Real 2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.03 × 32
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.07 × 55
|
QtradeFX-Live1
|0.25 × 8
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.27 × 22
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.33 × 6
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.47 × 403
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.48 × 136
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.67 × 3
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.80 × 15
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|1.00 × 2
|
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
|1.13 × 31
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
987%
0
0
USD
USD
156K
USD
USD
314
99%
31 676
69%
99%
2.05
4.12
USD
USD
78%
1:100
avioed he will blow your accounts
Hi, your system is running in -300 pips for some trades. At what point do you put SL ?