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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SM TT
Sergei Chanov

SM TT

Sergei Chanov
Sergei Chanov

Sergei Chanov

2 reviews
Reliability
314 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 987%
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31 676
Profit Trades:
22 073 (69.68%)
Loss Trades:
9 603 (30.32%)
Best trade:
9 248.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1 220.47 USD
Gross Profit:
254 302.55 USD (4 454 539 pips)
Gross Loss:
-123 754.13 USD (3 966 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (71.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 300.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.75%
Max deposit load:
96.06%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.20
Long Trades:
15 440 (48.74%)
Short Trades:
16 236 (51.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
4.12 USD
Average Profit:
11.52 USD
Average Loss:
-12.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-5 717.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 795.15 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.48%
Annual Forecast:
5.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 193.78 USD (6.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.67% (6 546.76 USD)
By Equity:
77.52% (45 653.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 19731
EURUSD 11929
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
GBPNZD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 82K
EURUSD 49K
USDJPY 11
USDCAD -112
EURJPY -204
GBPNZD -32
EURCAD 126
USDCHF -483
AUDCAD -63
CADJPY 387
AUDCHF -7
GBPAUD -225
NZDCHF -236
GBPJPY -293
AUDNZD -22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 201K
EURUSD 295K
USDJPY -339
USDCAD -268
EURJPY -473
GBPNZD -92
EURCAD 357
USDCHF -798
AUDCAD -160
CADJPY 1.2K
AUDCHF -7
GBPAUD -648
NZDCHF -402
GBPJPY -865
AUDNZD -64
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 248.68 USD
Worst trade: -1 220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 717.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MEXExchange-Live
0.00 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 12
GoMarkets-Real 2
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.03 × 32
JAFX-Real3
0.06 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.07 × 55
QtradeFX-Live1
0.25 × 8
Alpari-ECN1
0.27 × 22
Alpari-Standard1
0.33 × 6
Axi-US09-Live
0.40 × 5
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.47 × 403
FXPIG-LIVE
0.48 × 136
Alpari-Standard3
0.67 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.80 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live
1.00 × 2
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
1.13 × 31
22 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Average rating:
Benjamin Robert Ekin
148
Benjamin Robert Ekin 2022.08.22 11:37   

avioed he will blow your accounts

vijeetgv
579
vijeetgv 2022.08.19 14:45   

Hi, your system is running in -300 pips for some trades. At what point do you put SL ?

2026.03.30 14:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.20 14:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.13 13:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.04 01:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.04 19:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.04 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.04 17:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.02 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.01 23:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.30 18:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.17 02:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 20:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 18:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.16 02:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 20:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 17:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 14:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 09:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SM TT
30 USD per month
987%
0
0
USD
156K
USD
314
99%
31 676
69%
99%
2.05
4.12
USD
78%
1:100
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