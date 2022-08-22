SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SM TT
Sergei Chanov

SM TT

Sergei Chanov
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
269 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 847%
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
27 851
Profit Trade:
19 416 (69.71%)
Loss Trade:
8 435 (30.29%)
Best Trade:
9 248.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 220.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
230 809.08 USD (3 914 994 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-115 028.09 USD (3 564 781 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
43 (71.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12 300.07 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
98.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
96.06%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
64
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
12.59
Long Trade:
13 568 (48.72%)
Short Trade:
14 283 (51.28%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.01
Profitto previsto:
4.16 USD
Profitto medio:
11.89 USD
Perdita media:
-13.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-5 717.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 795.15 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
2.97%
Previsione annuale:
39.04%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
9 193.78 USD (6.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.67% (6 546.76 USD)
Per equità:
77.52% (45 653.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 17306
EURUSD 10529
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
GBPNZD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
CADJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 73K
EURUSD 44K
USDJPY 11
USDCAD -112
EURJPY -204
GBPNZD -32
EURCAD 126
USDCHF -483
AUDCAD -63
CADJPY 387
AUDCHF -7
GBPAUD -225
NZDCHF -236
GBPJPY -293
AUDNZD -22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 120K
EURUSD 238K
USDJPY -339
USDCAD -268
EURJPY -473
GBPNZD -92
EURCAD 357
USDCHF -798
AUDCAD -160
CADJPY 1.2K
AUDCHF -7
GBPAUD -648
NZDCHF -402
GBPJPY -865
AUDNZD -64
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9 248.68 USD
Worst Trade: -1 220 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +71.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 717.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MEXExchange-Live
0.00 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 12
GoMarkets-Real 2
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.03 × 32
JAFX-Real3
0.06 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.07 × 55
QtradeFX-Live1
0.25 × 8
Alpari-ECN1
0.27 × 22
Alpari-Standard1
0.33 × 6
Axi-US09-Live
0.40 × 5
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.47 × 403
FXPIG-LIVE
0.48 × 136
Alpari-Standard3
0.67 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.80 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live
1.00 × 2
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
1.13 × 31
22 più
Valutazione media:
Benjamin Robert Ekin
148
Benjamin Robert Ekin 2022.08.22 11:37   

avioed he will blow your accounts

vijeetgv
580
vijeetgv 2022.08.19 14:45   

Hi, your system is running in -300 pips for some trades. At what point do you put SL ?

