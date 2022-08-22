- Crescita
Trade:
27 851
Profit Trade:
19 416 (69.71%)
Loss Trade:
8 435 (30.29%)
Best Trade:
9 248.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 220.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
230 809.08 USD (3 914 994 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-115 028.09 USD (3 564 781 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
43 (71.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12 300.07 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
98.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
96.06%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
64
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
12.59
Long Trade:
13 568 (48.72%)
Short Trade:
14 283 (51.28%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.01
Profitto previsto:
4.16 USD
Profitto medio:
11.89 USD
Perdita media:
-13.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-5 717.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 795.15 USD (16)
Crescita mensile:
2.97%
Previsione annuale:
39.04%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
9 193.78 USD (6.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.67% (6 546.76 USD)
Per equità:
77.52% (45 653.54 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|17306
|EURUSD
|10529
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|73K
|EURUSD
|44K
|USDJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|-112
|EURJPY
|-204
|GBPNZD
|-32
|EURCAD
|126
|USDCHF
|-483
|AUDCAD
|-63
|CADJPY
|387
|AUDCHF
|-7
|GBPAUD
|-225
|NZDCHF
|-236
|GBPJPY
|-293
|AUDNZD
|-22
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|120K
|EURUSD
|238K
|USDJPY
|-339
|USDCAD
|-268
|EURJPY
|-473
|GBPNZD
|-92
|EURCAD
|357
|USDCHF
|-798
|AUDCAD
|-160
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|-7
|GBPAUD
|-648
|NZDCHF
|-402
|GBPJPY
|-865
|AUDNZD
|-64
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +9 248.68 USD
Worst Trade: -1 220 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +71.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 717.97 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MEXExchange-Live
|0.00 × 56
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 12
|
GoMarkets-Real 2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.03 × 32
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.07 × 55
|
QtradeFX-Live1
|0.25 × 8
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.27 × 22
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.33 × 6
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.47 × 403
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.48 × 136
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.67 × 3
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.80 × 15
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|1.00 × 2
|
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
|1.13 × 31
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
847%
0
0
USD
USD
72K
USD
USD
269
99%
27 851
69%
99%
2.00
4.16
USD
USD
78%
1:100
avioed he will blow your accounts
Hi, your system is running in -300 pips for some trades. At what point do you put SL ?