The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 8 GrintaInvest-Real 0.00 × 7 Capital.com-Demo 0.00 × 52 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.00 × 74 FSMSmart-Primary 0.00 × 9 MocazFinancial-Live 0.00 × 4 SGTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 CFI1-Real 0.00 × 119 B2Broker-Real 0.00 × 4 ExnessUK-Real10 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-06 0.00 × 58 EBCGroup-Live 0.00 × 32 EuropeFXAU-Live3 0.00 × 4 FPMarkets-Live4 0.00 × 5 EuropeFX1-Live 0.00 × 98 Exness-Real25 0.00 × 20 Swissinv24-Main 0.00 × 2 FixiMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 GOMarketsSVG-Real 3 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 5 0.00 × 13 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 25 LeadCapital-Live 0.00 × 48 360Capital-Real 0.00 × 7 BIGSolutions-LIVE4 0.00 × 7 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 11 1016 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor