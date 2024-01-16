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Irina Kolesnikova

Project 777

Irina Kolesnikova
Irina Kolesnikova

Irina Kolesnikova

5 (1)
1 signal 1 topic 1 comment
1 review
Reliability
261 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2021 369%
Weltrade-Live
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 721
Profit Trades:
1 278 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
443 (25.74%)
Best trade:
813.43 USD
Worst trade:
-17.63 USD
Gross Profit:
7 010.22 USD (378 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 748.15 USD (128 614 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (278.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
901.42 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
62.58%
Max deposit load:
14.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
31.32
Long Trades:
735 (42.71%)
Short Trades:
986 (57.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.01
Expected Payoff:
3.06 USD
Average Profit:
5.49 USD
Average Loss:
-3.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-131.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.41 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.86%
Annual Forecast:
11.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
168.00 USD (2.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.95% (167.62 USD)
By Equity:
62.48% (3 534.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 610
AUDNZD 608
AUDCAD 423
GBPCAD 27
EURUSD 16
EURGBP 16
GBPUSD 13
USDCAD 2
EURCAD 2
CHFJPY 2
profit 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD 1.1K
AUDCAD 1.5K
GBPCAD 201
EURUSD 33
EURGBP 64
GBPUSD 155
USDCAD 7
EURCAD 19
CHFJPY 3
profit 813
AUDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 88K
AUDNZD 57K
AUDCAD 79K
GBPCAD 5.8K
EURUSD 3K
EURGBP 5.4K
GBPUSD 13K
USDCAD 898
EURCAD 2.4K
CHFJPY 369
profit 0
AUDJPY 123
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +813.43 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
GrintaInvest-Real
0.00 × 7
Capital.com-Demo
0.00 × 52
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 74
FSMSmart-Primary
0.00 × 9
MocazFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
CFI1-Real
0.00 × 119
B2Broker-Real
0.00 × 4
ExnessUK-Real10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 58
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 32
EuropeFXAU-Live3
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 5
EuropeFX1-Live
0.00 × 98
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
Swissinv24-Main
0.00 × 2
FixiMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
LeadCapital-Live
0.00 × 48
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 11
1016 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Average rating:
StableProfit
1038
StableProfit 2024.01.16 11:23 
 

Stable growth, low DD.

2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.06 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 13:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.02 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.06 01:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.06 00:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.02 00:25
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.02.01 23:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 09:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 06:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 03:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.30 02:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.28 09:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.26 04:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.20 02:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 11:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.08 02:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.01 08:08
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register