Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 721
Profit Trades:
1 278 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
443 (25.74%)
Best trade:
813.43 USD
Worst trade:
-17.63 USD
Gross Profit:
7 010.22 USD (378 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 748.15 USD (128 614 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (278.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
901.42 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
62.58%
Max deposit load:
14.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
31.32
Long Trades:
735 (42.71%)
Short Trades:
986 (57.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.01
Expected Payoff:
3.06 USD
Average Profit:
5.49 USD
Average Loss:
-3.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-131.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.41 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.86%
Annual Forecast:
11.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
168.00 USD (2.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.95% (167.62 USD)
By Equity:
62.48% (3 534.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|610
|AUDNZD
|608
|AUDCAD
|423
|GBPCAD
|27
|EURUSD
|16
|EURGBP
|16
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDCAD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|profit
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|GBPCAD
|201
|EURUSD
|33
|EURGBP
|64
|GBPUSD
|155
|USDCAD
|7
|EURCAD
|19
|CHFJPY
|3
|profit
|813
|AUDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|88K
|AUDNZD
|57K
|AUDCAD
|79K
|GBPCAD
|5.8K
|EURUSD
|3K
|EURGBP
|5.4K
|GBPUSD
|13K
|USDCAD
|898
|EURCAD
|2.4K
|CHFJPY
|369
|profit
|0
|AUDJPY
|123
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +813.43 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
GrintaInvest-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
Capital.com-Demo
|0.00 × 52
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 74
|
FSMSmart-Primary
|0.00 × 9
|
MocazFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CFI1-Real
|0.00 × 119
|
B2Broker-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ExnessUK-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 58
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
EuropeFXAU-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 5
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.00 × 98
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsSVG-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
LeadCapital-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 11
Stable growth, low DD.