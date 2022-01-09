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Mr Nisit Noijeam

Oilman2

Mr Nisit Noijeam
Mr Nisit Noijeam

Mr Nisit Noijeam

5 (4)
18 products 9 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
248 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 90%
Axi-US09-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 479
Profit Trades:
1 436 (97.09%)
Loss Trades:
43 (2.91%)
Best trade:
813.45 USD
Worst trade:
-24.86 USD
Gross Profit:
19 065.18 USD (1 757 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-260.32 USD (247 182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
344 (1 138.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 319.90 USD (163)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.16%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 days
Recovery Factor:
314.83
Long Trades:
1 408 (95.20%)
Short Trades:
71 (4.80%)
Profit Factor:
73.24
Expected Payoff:
12.71 USD
Average Profit:
13.28 USD
Average Loss:
-6.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-43.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.73 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.64%
Annual Forecast:
32.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
59.73 USD (0.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.27% (13.73 USD)
By Equity:
44.89% (2 333.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USOIL 1190
WTI.fs 148
Tesla+ 56
Meta+ 33
CHINA50.fs 22
BTCUSD 16
Coinbase+ 7
AAL+ 4
AirFrance+ 2
VIX.fs 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USOIL 10K
WTI.fs 3.9K
Tesla+ 2.3K
Meta+ 2K
CHINA50.fs 48
BTCUSD -31
Coinbase+ 139
AAL+ 54
AirFrance+ 0
VIX.fs -7
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USOIL 1M
WTI.fs 20K
Tesla+ 39K
Meta+ 18K
CHINA50.fs 218K
BTCUSD 114K
Coinbase+ 2K
AAL+ 354
AirFrance+ 0
VIX.fs -169
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +813.45 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 163
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 138.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US09-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US07-Live
3.01 × 168
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.26 13:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.28 12:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 23:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.15 20:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 08:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 22:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.26 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.17 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.06 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 75 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 1578 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.23 11:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.22 10:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.21 12:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.20 19:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.20 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.15 01:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 20:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 09:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 12:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Oilman2
30 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
248
0%
1 479
97%
94%
73.23
12.71
USD
45%
1:200
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