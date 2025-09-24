QuotesSections
ZOOZW
ZOOZW

0.1700 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZOOZW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1700 and at a high of 0.1997.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1700 0.1997
Year Range
0.0310 0.2887
Previous Close
0.1700
Open
0.1965
Bid
0.1700
Ask
0.1730
Low
0.1700
High
0.1997
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
112.50%
6 Months Change
240.00%
Year Change
282.02%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%