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ZNOV: Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November
ZNOV exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.70 and at a high of 27.77.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZNOV stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November stock is priced at 27.77 today. It trades within 27.70 - 27.77, yesterday's close was 27.72, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of ZNOV shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November is currently valued at 27.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.66% and USD. View the chart live to track ZNOV movements.
How to buy ZNOV stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November shares at the current price of 27.77. Orders are usually placed near 27.77 or 28.07, while 65 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow ZNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZNOV stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November involves considering the yearly range 26.40 - 27.77 and current price 27.77. Many compare 0.47% and 3.69% before placing orders at 27.77 or 28.07. Explore the ZNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November in the past year was 27.77. Within 26.40 - 27.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November (ZNOV) over the year was 26.40. Comparing it with the current 27.77 and 26.40 - 27.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZNOV stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.72, and 3.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.72
- Open
- 27.70
- Bid
- 27.77
- Ask
- 28.07
- Low
- 27.70
- High
- 27.77
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.69%
- Year Change
- 3.66%