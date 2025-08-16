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ZHDG: ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF
ZHDG exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.23 and at a high of 24.25.
Follow ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZHDG News
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ZHDG stock price today?
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock is priced at 24.23 today. It trades within 24.23 - 24.25, yesterday's close was 24.20, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of ZHDG shows these updates.
Does ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock pay dividends?
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF is currently valued at 24.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.45% and USD. View the chart live to track ZHDG movements.
How to buy ZHDG stock?
You can buy ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF shares at the current price of 24.23. Orders are usually placed near 24.23 or 24.53, while 4 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow ZHDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ZHDG stock?
Investing in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.93 - 24.25 and current price 24.23. Many compare 2.45% and 8.51% before placing orders at 24.23 or 24.53. Explore the ZHDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the past year was 24.25. Within 20.93 - 24.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) over the year was 20.93. Comparing it with the current 24.23 and 20.93 - 24.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ZHDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ZHDG stock split?
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.20, and 11.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.20
- Open
- 24.25
- Bid
- 24.23
- Ask
- 24.53
- Low
- 24.23
- High
- 24.25
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.51%
- Year Change
- 11.45%