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YOUL: Youlife Group Inc.
YOUL exchange rate has changed by 5.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.36 and at a high of 0.45.
Follow Youlife Group Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YOUL stock price today?
Youlife Group Inc. stock is priced at 0.42 today. It trades within 0.36 - 0.45, yesterday's close was 0.40, and trading volume reached 318. The live price chart of YOUL shows these updates.
Does Youlife Group Inc. stock pay dividends?
Youlife Group Inc. is currently valued at 0.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.00% and USD. View the chart live to track YOUL movements.
How to buy YOUL stock?
You can buy Youlife Group Inc. shares at the current price of 0.42. Orders are usually placed near 0.42 or 0.72, while 318 and -2.33% show market activity. Follow YOUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YOUL stock?
Investing in Youlife Group Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.29 - 4.40 and current price 0.42. Many compare 0.00% and -61.47% before placing orders at 0.42 or 0.72. Explore the YOUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Youlife Group Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Youlife Group Inc. in the past year was 4.40. Within 0.29 - 4.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Youlife Group Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Youlife Group Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Youlife Group Inc. (YOUL) over the year was 0.29. Comparing it with the current 0.42 and 0.29 - 4.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YOUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YOUL stock split?
Youlife Group Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.40, and -72.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.40
- Open
- 0.43
- Bid
- 0.42
- Ask
- 0.72
- Low
- 0.36
- High
- 0.45
- Volume
- 318
- Daily Change
- 5.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -61.47%
- Year Change
- -72.00%