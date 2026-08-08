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XXRP: Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF
XXRP exchange rate has changed by -2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.76 and at a high of 19.79.
Follow Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XXRP stock price today?
Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF stock is priced at 19.11 today. It trades within 18.76 - 19.79, yesterday's close was 19.61, and trading volume reached 307. The live price chart of XXRP shows these updates.
Does Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF stock pay dividends?
Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF is currently valued at 19.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.71% and USD. View the chart live to track XXRP movements.
How to buy XXRP stock?
You can buy Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF shares at the current price of 19.11. Orders are usually placed near 19.11 or 19.41, while 307 and -2.90% show market activity. Follow XXRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XXRP stock?
Investing in Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.93 - 40.02 and current price 19.11. Many compare -8.52% and 378.95% before placing orders at 19.11 or 19.41. Explore the XXRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF in the past year was 40.02. Within 1.93 - 40.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) over the year was 1.93. Comparing it with the current 19.11 and 1.93 - 40.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XXRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XXRP stock split?
Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.61, and -40.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.61
- Open
- 19.68
- Bid
- 19.11
- Ask
- 19.41
- Low
- 18.76
- High
- 19.79
- Volume
- 307
- Daily Change
- -2.55%
- Month Change
- -8.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 378.95%
- Year Change
- -40.71%