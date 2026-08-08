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XUSP: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity
XUSP exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.69 and at a high of 54.85.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XUSP stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity stock is priced at 54.80 today. It trades within 54.69 - 54.85, yesterday's close was 54.82, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of XUSP shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity is currently valued at 54.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.60% and USD. View the chart live to track XUSP movements.
How to buy XUSP stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity shares at the current price of 54.80. Orders are usually placed near 54.80 or 55.10, while 11 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow XUSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XUSP stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity involves considering the yearly range 42.63 - 54.85 and current price 54.80. Many compare 2.76% and 15.37% before placing orders at 54.80 or 55.10. Explore the XUSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity in the past year was 54.85. Within 42.63 - 54.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity (XUSP) over the year was 42.63. Comparing it with the current 54.80 and 42.63 - 54.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XUSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XUSP stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.82, and 25.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.82
- Open
- 54.79
- Bid
- 54.80
- Ask
- 55.10
- Low
- 54.69
- High
- 54.85
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.37%
- Year Change
- 25.60%