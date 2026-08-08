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XRPT: 2x XRP ETF
XRPT exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.87 and at a high of 20.96.
Follow 2x XRP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XRPT stock price today?
2x XRP ETF stock is priced at 20.26 today. It trades within 19.87 - 20.96, yesterday's close was 20.70, and trading volume reached 220. The live price chart of XRPT shows these updates.
Does 2x XRP ETF stock pay dividends?
2x XRP ETF is currently valued at 20.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.47% and USD. View the chart live to track XRPT movements.
How to buy XRPT stock?
You can buy 2x XRP ETF shares at the current price of 20.26. Orders are usually placed near 20.26 or 20.56, while 220 and -3.15% show market activity. Follow XRPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XRPT stock?
Investing in 2x XRP ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.55 - 54.50 and current price 20.26. Many compare -9.07% and -51.47% before placing orders at 20.26 or 20.56. Explore the XRPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are 2x XRP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x XRP ETF in the past year was 54.50. Within 1.55 - 54.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track 2x XRP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 2x XRP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x XRP ETF (XRPT) over the year was 1.55. Comparing it with the current 20.26 and 1.55 - 54.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XRPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XRPT stock split?
2x XRP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.70, and 31.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.70
- Open
- 20.92
- Bid
- 20.26
- Ask
- 20.56
- Low
- 19.87
- High
- 20.96
- Volume
- 220
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- -9.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -51.47%
- Year Change
- 31.47%