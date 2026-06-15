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XPND: First Trust Expanded Technology ETF
XPND exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.54 and at a high of 39.68.
Follow First Trust Expanded Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPND News
- 3 “Strong Buy” Technology ETFs with More Than 15% Upside - TipRanks.com
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- 3 Top Technology ETFs with At Least 10% Upside Potential for Investors in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XPND stock price today?
First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock is priced at 39.54 today. It trades within 39.54 - 39.68, yesterday's close was 40.08, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of XPND shows these updates.
Does First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Expanded Technology ETF is currently valued at 39.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.82% and USD. View the chart live to track XPND movements.
How to buy XPND stock?
You can buy First Trust Expanded Technology ETF shares at the current price of 39.54. Orders are usually placed near 39.54 or 39.84, while 3 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow XPND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XPND stock?
Investing in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.18 - 42.09 and current price 39.54. Many compare 3.94% and 15.14% before placing orders at 39.54 or 39.84. Explore the XPND price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the past year was 42.09. Within 32.18 - 42.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Expanded Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) over the year was 32.18. Comparing it with the current 39.54 and 32.18 - 42.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XPND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XPND stock split?
First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.08, and 17.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.08
- Open
- 39.61
- Bid
- 39.54
- Ask
- 39.84
- Low
- 39.54
- High
- 39.68
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.14%
- Year Change
- 17.82%