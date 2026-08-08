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XOVR: ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF
XOVR exchange rate has changed by 4.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.51 and at a high of 20.14.
Follow ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XOVR stock price today?
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock is priced at 20.13 today. It trades within 19.51 - 20.14, yesterday's close was 19.26, and trading volume reached 2355. The live price chart of XOVR shows these updates.
Does ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock pay dividends?
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF is currently valued at 20.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.03% and USD. View the chart live to track XOVR movements.
How to buy XOVR stock?
You can buy ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF shares at the current price of 20.13. Orders are usually placed near 20.13 or 20.43, while 2355 and 3.18% show market activity. Follow XOVR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XOVR stock?
Investing in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.37 - 21.66 and current price 20.13. Many compare 8.52% and 16.56% before placing orders at 20.13 or 20.43. Explore the XOVR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the past year was 21.66. Within 16.37 - 21.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) over the year was 16.37. Comparing it with the current 20.13 and 16.37 - 21.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XOVR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XOVR stock split?
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.26, and 15.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.26
- Open
- 19.51
- Bid
- 20.13
- Ask
- 20.43
- Low
- 19.51
- High
- 20.14
- Volume
- 2.355 K
- Daily Change
- 4.52%
- Month Change
- 8.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.56%
- Year Change
- 15.03%