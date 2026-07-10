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XMLV: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
XMLV exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.24 and at a high of 68.74.
Follow Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XMLV News
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- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- S&P 500's AI Run Has Momentum - But Not Much Margin For Error
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XMLV stock price today?
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 68.54 today. It trades within 68.24 - 68.74, yesterday's close was 68.45, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of XMLV shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 68.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.84% and USD. View the chart live to track XMLV movements.
How to buy XMLV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 68.54. Orders are usually placed near 68.54 or 68.84, while 23 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow XMLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XMLV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.96 - 70.20 and current price 68.54. Many compare -0.51% and 3.02% before placing orders at 68.54 or 68.84. Explore the XMLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 70.20. Within 60.96 - 70.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) over the year was 60.96. Comparing it with the current 68.54 and 60.96 - 70.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XMLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XMLV stock split?
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.45, and 7.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 68.45
- Open
- 68.24
- Bid
- 68.54
- Ask
- 68.84
- Low
- 68.24
- High
- 68.74
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.02%
- Year Change
- 7.84%