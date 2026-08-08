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XLBI: The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
XLBI exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.13 and at a high of 24.23.
Follow The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLBI stock price today?
The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock is priced at 24.23 today. It trades within 24.13 - 24.23, yesterday's close was 24.20, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of XLBI shows these updates.
Does The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock pay dividends?
The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund is currently valued at 24.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.94% and USD. View the chart live to track XLBI movements.
How to buy XLBI stock?
You can buy The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund shares at the current price of 24.23. Orders are usually placed near 24.23 or 24.53, while 8 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow XLBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLBI stock?
Investing in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 22.35 - 25.44 and current price 24.23. Many compare 2.63% and -2.68% before placing orders at 24.23 or 24.53. Explore the XLBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund in the past year was 25.44. Within 22.35 - 25.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund (XLBI) over the year was 22.35. Comparing it with the current 24.23 and 22.35 - 25.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLBI stock split?
The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.20, and -1.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.20
- Open
- 24.13
- Bid
- 24.23
- Ask
- 24.53
- Low
- 24.13
- High
- 24.23
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.68%
- Year Change
- -1.94%