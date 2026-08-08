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XJUN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June
XJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.09 and at a high of 45.15.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XJUN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 45.15 today. It trades within 45.09 - 45.15, yesterday's close was 45.02, and trading volume reached 133. The live price chart of XJUN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 45.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.38% and USD. View the chart live to track XJUN movements.
How to buy XJUN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 45.15. Orders are usually placed near 45.15 or 45.45, while 133 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow XJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XJUN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 41.66 - 45.15 and current price 45.15. Many compare 0.92% and 4.49% before placing orders at 45.15 or 45.45. Explore the XJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 45.15. Within 41.66 - 45.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June (XJUN) over the year was 41.66. Comparing it with the current 45.15 and 41.66 - 45.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XJUN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.02, and 8.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.02
- Open
- 45.11
- Bid
- 45.15
- Ask
- 45.45
- Low
- 45.09
- High
- 45.15
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.49%
- Year Change
- 8.38%