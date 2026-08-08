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XJUL: FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July
XJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.47 and at a high of 41.50.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XJUL stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 41.50 today. It trades within 41.47 - 41.50, yesterday's close was 41.43, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of XJUL shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 41.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.17% and USD. View the chart live to track XJUL movements.
How to buy XJUL stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 41.50. Orders are usually placed near 41.50 or 41.80, while 8 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow XJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XJUL stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 37.67 - 41.53 and current price 41.50. Many compare 0.97% and 5.62% before placing orders at 41.50 or 41.80. Explore the XJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 41.53. Within 37.67 - 41.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July (XJUL) over the year was 37.67. Comparing it with the current 41.50 and 37.67 - 41.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XJUL stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.43, and 10.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.43
- Open
- 41.47
- Bid
- 41.50
- Ask
- 41.80
- Low
- 41.47
- High
- 41.50
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.62%
- Year Change
- 10.17%