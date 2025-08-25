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XHLF: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati
XHLF exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.20 and at a high of 50.21.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XHLF News
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- Not All ‘Safe’ Assets Are Safe: Rethinking Treasury ETFs In A High-Deficit World
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- 4% Yield On Cash Don't Get Much Safer Than XHLF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: 3-Month Bill Rate’s 30-Month Decline To 1%-2% Range
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Long-Term Peak In 1-Month Forward Rates Up 0.12% To 6.03%
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Peak In 1-Month Treasury Bill Forwards Up To 6.25%
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Peak In 1-Month Treasury Bill Forwards Up To 6.06%
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Quantifying The 10-Year Decline In 3-Month Yields
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, October 17, 2025: Ten Year Range For The 3-Month Bill Yield
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Measuring The Impact Of The China Rare Earth Love Letter
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: 0% To 2% Range Most Likely For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, Sept. 26: Most Likely Level For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, September 19: Fed Rate Changes Are The Tail, Not The Dog
- Most Likely Range For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years Drops To 0% To 1% Range
- SAS Weekly Treasury Simulation, August 29, 2025: Steady Rate Cuts Ahead
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, August 22, 2025: 30 Months Of Rate Cuts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XHLF stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati stock is priced at 50.20 today. It trades within 50.20 - 50.21, yesterday's close was 50.18, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of XHLF shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati is currently valued at 50.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track XHLF movements.
How to buy XHLF stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati shares at the current price of 50.20. Orders are usually placed near 50.20 or 50.50, while 113 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XHLF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XHLF stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati involves considering the yearly range 50.14 - 50.37 and current price 50.20. Many compare 0.06% and -0.04% before placing orders at 50.20 or 50.50. Explore the XHLF price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati in the past year was 50.37. Within 50.14 - 50.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati (XHLF) over the year was 50.14. Comparing it with the current 50.20 and 50.14 - 50.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XHLF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XHLF stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Durati has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.18, and -0.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.18
- Open
- 50.20
- Bid
- 50.20
- Ask
- 50.50
- Low
- 50.20
- High
- 50.21
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.04%
- Year Change
- -0.22%