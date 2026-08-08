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XBJL: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July
XBJL exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.80 and at a high of 40.80.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XBJL stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 40.80 today. It trades within 40.80 - 40.80, yesterday's close was 40.67, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XBJL shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 40.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.96% and USD. View the chart live to track XBJL movements.
How to buy XBJL stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 40.80. Orders are usually placed near 40.80 or 41.10, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XBJL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBJL stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 36.62 - 40.80 and current price 40.80. Many compare 1.04% and 6.17% before placing orders at 40.80 or 41.10. Explore the XBJL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 40.80. Within 36.62 - 40.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July (XBJL) over the year was 36.62. Comparing it with the current 40.80 and 36.62 - 40.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBJL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBJL stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.67, and 10.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.67
- Open
- 40.80
- Bid
- 40.80
- Ask
- 41.10
- Low
- 40.80
- High
- 40.80
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.17%
- Year Change
- 10.96%