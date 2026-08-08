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XAPR: FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April
XAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.27 and at a high of 38.27.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XAPR stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 38.27 today. It trades within 38.27 - 38.27, yesterday's close was 38.25, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XAPR shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 38.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.77% and USD. View the chart live to track XAPR movements.
How to buy XAPR stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 38.27. Orders are usually placed near 38.27 or 38.57, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XAPR stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 35.51 - 38.27 and current price 38.27. Many compare 0.42% and 4.14% before placing orders at 38.27 or 38.57. Explore the XAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 38.27. Within 35.51 - 38.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April (XAPR) over the year was 35.51. Comparing it with the current 38.27 and 35.51 - 38.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XAPR stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.25, and 7.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.25
- Open
- 38.27
- Bid
- 38.27
- Ask
- 38.57
- Low
- 38.27
- High
- 38.27
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.14%
- Year Change
- 7.77%