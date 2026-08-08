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WSHP: WeShop Holdings Limited
WSHP exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.41 and at a high of 5.84.
Follow WeShop Holdings Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WSHP stock price today?
WeShop Holdings Limited stock is priced at 5.50 today. It trades within 5.41 - 5.84, yesterday's close was 5.53, and trading volume reached 154. The live price chart of WSHP shows these updates.
Does WeShop Holdings Limited stock pay dividends?
WeShop Holdings Limited is currently valued at 5.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.53% and USD. View the chart live to track WSHP movements.
How to buy WSHP stock?
You can buy WeShop Holdings Limited shares at the current price of 5.50. Orders are usually placed near 5.50 or 5.80, while 154 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow WSHP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WSHP stock?
Investing in WeShop Holdings Limited involves considering the yearly range 4.33 - 250.00 and current price 5.50. Many compare 7.42% and -73.70% before placing orders at 5.50 or 5.80. Explore the WSHP price chart live with daily changes.
What are WeShop Holdings Limited stock highest prices?
The highest price of WeShop Holdings Limited in the past year was 250.00. Within 4.33 - 250.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track WeShop Holdings Limited performance using the live chart.
What are WeShop Holdings Limited stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP) over the year was 4.33. Comparing it with the current 5.50 and 4.33 - 250.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WSHP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WSHP stock split?
WeShop Holdings Limited has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.53, and -72.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.53
- Open
- 5.50
- Bid
- 5.50
- Ask
- 5.80
- Low
- 5.41
- High
- 5.84
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 7.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -73.70%
- Year Change
- -72.53%