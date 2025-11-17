- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WSBCO: WESBANCO INC
WSBCO exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.4784 and at a high of 25.5300.
Follow WESBANCO INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WSBCO stock price today?
WESBANCO INC stock is priced at 25.4784 today. It trades within 25.4784 - 25.5300, yesterday's close was 25.5499, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of WSBCO shows these updates.
Does WESBANCO INC stock pay dividends?
WESBANCO INC is currently valued at 25.4784. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track WSBCO movements.
How to buy WSBCO stock?
You can buy WESBANCO INC shares at the current price of 25.4784. Orders are usually placed near 25.4784 or 25.4814, while 30 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow WSBCO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WSBCO stock?
Investing in WESBANCO INC involves considering the yearly range 25.3800 - 25.7400 and current price 25.4784. Many compare -0.32% and -0.12% before placing orders at 25.4784 or 25.4814. Explore the WSBCO price chart live with daily changes.
What are WESBANCO INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of WESBANCO INC in the past year was 25.7400. Within 25.3800 - 25.7400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.5499 helps spot resistance levels. Track WESBANCO INC performance using the live chart.
What are WESBANCO INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WESBANCO INC (WSBCO) over the year was 25.3800. Comparing it with the current 25.4784 and 25.3800 - 25.7400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WSBCO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WSBCO stock split?
WESBANCO INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.5499, and -0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.5499
- Open
- 25.5000
- Bid
- 25.4784
- Ask
- 25.4814
- Low
- 25.4784
- High
- 25.5300
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- -0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.12%
- Year Change
- -0.12%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 9.9
- Prev
- 10.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev