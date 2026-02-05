QuotesSections
Currencies / WEBS
Back to US Stock Market

WEBS: Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

14.54 USD 0.95 (6.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WEBS exchange rate has changed by -6.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.32 and at a high of 14.67.

Follow Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WEBS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WEBS stock price today?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 14.54 today. It trades within 14.32 - 14.67, yesterday's close was 15.49, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of WEBS shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 14.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -49.71% and USD. View the chart live to track WEBS movements.

How to buy WEBS stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 14.54. Orders are usually placed near 14.54 or 14.84, while 63 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow WEBS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WEBS stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 13.93 - 33.15 and current price 14.54. Many compare -12.25% and -48.38% before placing orders at 14.54 or 14.84. Explore the WEBS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 33.15. Within 13.93 - 33.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) over the year was 13.93. Comparing it with the current 14.54 and 13.93 - 33.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEBS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WEBS stock split?

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.49, and -49.71% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
14.32 14.67
Year Range
13.93 33.15
Previous Close
15.49
Open
14.56
Bid
14.54
Ask
14.84
Low
14.32
High
14.67
Volume
63
Daily Change
-6.13%
Month Change
-12.25%
6 Months Change
-48.38%
Year Change
-49.71%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev