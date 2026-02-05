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WEBS: Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
WEBS exchange rate has changed by -6.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.32 and at a high of 14.67.
Follow Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEBS News
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Levels: Memorandum Finalized, Agreement Still Pending
- Better Late Than Never
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Outlook - Markets Stumble From Renewed Iran Tensions
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- New Era For Fed? Looking Back On Kevin Warsh's U.S. Senate Hearing And Market Reactions
- S&P 500 To 7,000 And Nasdaq 100 Points To ATH: Are Markets Getting Ahead Of Themselves?
- Dow Jones And U.S. Stock Market Outlook: Fragile Optimism Stands In Equities; What's Next?
- US Stock Market Outlook: Prudent Optimism In Wall Street As U.S.-Iran Talks Could Confirm
- Head And Shoulders In WTI - Is Rally Over For Crude Oil? Stock Markets Mixed Ahead Of FOMC
- FOMC Meeting Preview: A ‘Hawkish Hold’ As Geopolitical Risk And Stagflation Fears Rise
- Stocks Tumble After Chaotic NFP And Oil Action - Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Stocks Get Caught In The Crossfire
- Dow Jones And U.S. Stocks Outlook: War Begins, Wall Street Unfazed (For Now!)
- Perfect 10?
- Dow Jones U.S. Index Outlook: U.S. Stocks Rebound After Gap Down; Month-End Flows Incoming
- Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fake Out
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Nasdaq And Tech Lead A Market Rebound
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Traders Are Looking For Direction
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Some CPI Morning Bullishness
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- NFP Preview: Benchmark Revisions, Fate Of March Rate Cut, Implications For DXY, Dow Jones
- Stock Markets And Tech Sector Breathe Again – Dow Jones To New All-Time Highs!
- Another Red Wave - Dow Jones And Nasdaq Higher Time Frame Outlook
- Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Rebalancing Continues As Tech Dives
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WEBS stock price today?
Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 14.54 today. It trades within 14.32 - 14.67, yesterday's close was 15.49, and trading volume reached 63. The live price chart of WEBS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 14.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -49.71% and USD. View the chart live to track WEBS movements.
How to buy WEBS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 14.54. Orders are usually placed near 14.54 or 14.84, while 63 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow WEBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WEBS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 13.93 - 33.15 and current price 14.54. Many compare -12.25% and -48.38% before placing orders at 14.54 or 14.84. Explore the WEBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 33.15. Within 13.93 - 33.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) over the year was 13.93. Comparing it with the current 14.54 and 13.93 - 33.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WEBS stock split?
Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.49, and -49.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.49
- Open
- 14.56
- Bid
- 14.54
- Ask
- 14.84
- Low
- 14.32
- High
- 14.67
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- -6.13%
- Month Change
- -12.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.38%
- Year Change
- -49.71%