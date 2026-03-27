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WDIV: SPDR S&P Global Dividend

84.47 USD 0.86 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WDIV exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.21 and at a high of 84.47.

Follow SPDR S&P Global Dividend dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WDIV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WDIV stock price today?

SPDR S&P Global Dividend stock is priced at 84.47 today. It trades within 84.21 - 84.47, yesterday's close was 83.61, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of WDIV shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Global Dividend stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Global Dividend is currently valued at 84.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.39% and USD. View the chart live to track WDIV movements.

How to buy WDIV stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Global Dividend shares at the current price of 84.47. Orders are usually placed near 84.47 or 84.77, while 7 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow WDIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WDIV stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Global Dividend involves considering the yearly range 75.37 - 84.47 and current price 84.47. Many compare 0.92% and 4.00% before placing orders at 84.47 or 84.77. Explore the WDIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P Global Dividend stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P Global Dividend in the past year was 84.47. Within 75.37 - 84.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Global Dividend performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P Global Dividend stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P Global Dividend (WDIV) over the year was 75.37. Comparing it with the current 84.47 and 75.37 - 84.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WDIV stock split?

SPDR S&P Global Dividend has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.61, and 3.39% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
84.21 84.47
Year Range
75.37 84.47
Previous Close
83.61
Open
84.25
Bid
84.47
Ask
84.77
Low
84.21
High
84.47
Volume
7
Daily Change
1.03%
Month Change
0.92%
6 Months Change
4.00%
Year Change
3.39%
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