- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VUSB: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
VUSB exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.66 and at a high of 49.68.
Follow Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VUSB News
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- VUSB: An Attractive Alternative To Money-Market Funds (BATS:VUSB)
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Goodbye Free Money, Hello Dividends
- VUSB ETF: A Carry Risk View (BATS:VUSB)
- GSST: A Decent Source Of Income For 2026 (BATS:GSST)
- JBBB: Understanding Janus Henderson’s B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)
- SCUS: Stuck In The Middle Of Other Ultra-Short Income Options (NYSEARCA:SCUS)
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- VUSB ETF: Parking Cash With Low Risk (BATS:VUSB)
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- 3 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As Irrational Exuberance Takes Over
- VCIT: The Sweet Spot For Corporate Bonds (NASDAQ:VCIT)
- Vanguard Boldly Pushes Into A Nearly Taboo Area — Higher Fees
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
- USFR: Sell Floating-Rates Ahead Of The Fed's Probable Pivot
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VUSB stock price today?
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.67 today. It trades within 49.66 - 49.68, yesterday's close was 49.63, and trading volume reached 1695. The live price chart of VUSB shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track VUSB movements.
How to buy VUSB stock?
You can buy Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.67. Orders are usually placed near 49.67 or 49.97, while 1695 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow VUSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VUSB stock?
Investing in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.59 - 50.03 and current price 49.67. Many compare 0.12% and -0.32% before placing orders at 49.67 or 49.97. Explore the VUSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the past year was 50.03. Within 49.59 - 50.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) over the year was 49.59. Comparing it with the current 49.67 and 49.59 - 50.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VUSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VUSB stock split?
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.63, and -0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.63
- Open
- 49.66
- Bid
- 49.67
- Ask
- 49.97
- Low
- 49.66
- High
- 49.68
- Volume
- 1.695 K
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.32%
- Year Change
- -0.16%