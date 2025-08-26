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VKQ: Invesco Municipal Trust
VKQ exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.91 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Invesco Municipal Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VKQ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VKQ stock price today?
Invesco Municipal Trust stock is priced at 9.94 today. It trades within 9.91 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.83, and trading volume reached 318. The live price chart of VKQ shows these updates.
Does Invesco Municipal Trust stock pay dividends?
Invesco Municipal Trust is currently valued at 9.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.47% and USD. View the chart live to track VKQ movements.
How to buy VKQ stock?
You can buy Invesco Municipal Trust shares at the current price of 9.94. Orders are usually placed near 9.94 or 10.24, while 318 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow VKQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VKQ stock?
Investing in Invesco Municipal Trust involves considering the yearly range 9.08 - 10.10 and current price 9.94. Many compare 1.53% and 0.30% before placing orders at 9.94 or 10.24. Explore the VKQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Municipal Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Municipal Trust in the past year was 10.10. Within 9.08 - 10.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Municipal Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Municipal Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) over the year was 9.08. Comparing it with the current 9.94 and 9.08 - 10.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VKQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VKQ stock split?
Invesco Municipal Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.83, and 9.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.83
- Open
- 9.92
- Bid
- 9.94
- Ask
- 10.24
- Low
- 9.91
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 318
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 1.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.30%
- Year Change
- 9.47%