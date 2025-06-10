Currencies / VHI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VHI: Valhi Inc
16.11 USD 0.10 (0.62%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VHI exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.00 and at a high of 16.28.
Follow Valhi Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VHI News
- VitalHub stock price target raised to C$15 by Raymond James
- Valhi (VHI) Q2 EPS Drops 96%
- Valhi (VHI) Stock: End Markets Were Looking Weak
- Raymond James raises VitalHub stock price target to C$14.50 on Novari acquisition
- VitalHub Completes Acquisition of Induction
- VitalHub Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
- Great Long-Term Return Compounders: Which Ones Are Next
- Donville Kent Asset Management June 2025 Commentary
- National Bank Financial sets VitalHub stock target at C$14
Daily Range
16.00 16.28
Year Range
14.12 41.66
- Previous Close
- 16.21
- Open
- 16.00
- Bid
- 16.11
- Ask
- 16.41
- Low
- 16.00
- High
- 16.28
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- -0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.69%
- Year Change
- -51.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%